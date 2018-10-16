Total Access Communication Public : Auction of 900 MHz Spectrum for Telecommunication Business

บริษทั โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมนู ิเคชั่น จำกดั (มหำชน)

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330www.dtac.co.th

8 October 2018

Subject:Resignation of Director and the Auction of 900 MHz Spectrum for Telecommunication Business

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to announce the following matters:

1. Ms. Tanwadee Wongterarit resigned from her directorship of the Company with effect from 2 October 2018 onwards. The Company's Board of Directors will consider the related matter later.

2. Reference is made to the Notifications of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission ("NBTC") Re: Criteria and Procedure for the Licensing of Spectrum for Telecommunications Service in the Frequency Band of 890-895/935-940 MHz dated 26 September 2018 ("NBTC Notification"), which invited persons to participate in the auction of 900 MHz and to submit the relevant applications for spectrum licenses to the Office of NBTC within the following time periods.

The first period: persons who are interested can submit the application for spectrum licenses on 9

October 2018.

However, the said NBTC notification was just announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 28 September 2018. Therefore, the first period on 9 October 2018 is a tight time frame which may not provide enough time for operators who are interested to consider and decide whether or not to submit the application for spectrum licenses. The said NBTC Notification consequently extends the period to submit the application for spectrum licenses in case no one can submit the application in time to until 16 October 2018 (the "second period"). In addition, in case there is only one applicant on 9 October 2018 (namely, there is only one qualified bidder), the period will be extended to until 19 October 2018 (the "third period").

The Company is of the view that the consideration of the auction of 900 MHz license is very significant, taking into account the high reserve price of THB 37,988 million. Moreover, such spectrum has various limitations, especially interference issue. Even though the NBTC has amended the criteria in the NBTC Notification on this matter, the interference still exists, and its impact and solutions are needed to be further considered. The Company needs to study these factors, provide analysis and contingency plans, as well as consider financial issues. Also, when considering telecommunications business environment where many operators informed publicly that they would not participate in this auction, the Company is of the view that, if the Company is the only one who submit the application for spectrum licenses on 9 October 2018, the period to submit the application will be extended anyway as specified in the NBTC Notification. This is because the NBTC Notification intends to extend

the period in the first place so that persons who are interested have enough time to consider carefully and be prepared for the auction. Therefore, in order to ensure that the Company consider this matter meticulously and most beneficially, have well-rounded contingency plans, and is best prepared for any circumstances in order to react beneficially towards our customers, subscribers, the Company itself, and our investors, the Company believes that it is appropriate to exercise out right to adopt the second period as specified in the NBTC Notification in order to consider this matter most carefully.

For these reasons, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved, in the Board of Directors' Meeting on 8 October 2018, that the Company will consider the aforementioned factors regarding the applications for 900 MHz spectrum license as specified in the NBTC Notification within 16 October 2018, which is the second period to submit the application as specified in the Notification. That is to say that the Company will not submit the application for spectrum licenses on 9 October 2018, which is the first period. In light of this, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to assign the Management to clearly inform the NBTC, the public, and investors of these reasons. Moreover, when the Company has considered the application for 900 MHz spectrum licenses on 16 October 2018, which is the second period as specified in the NBTC Notification, the Company will inform you further on the outcome of the matter.

Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

