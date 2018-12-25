Total Access Communication Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on the Company's website

บริษทั โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมนู ิเคชั่น จำกดั (มหำชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107538000037 319 อำคำรจัตุรัสจำมจุรี ชั้น 41 ถนนพญำไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floor, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330www.dtac.co.th

IR 30/2018

17 December 2018

Subject: Progress on the Licenses of the 1800 MHz and 900 MHz Spectrum

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the disclosure of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

("Company") to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") that dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. ("DTN"), a subsidiary whose 99.99% of shares held by the Company, was the auction winner for the licenses of 1800 MHz and 900 MHz held by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission

("NBTC") on 20 August 2018 and 29 October 2018, respectively.

On 19 November 2018, DTN has made the first installment payment for the 1800 MHz license and fulfilled the conditions precedent to obtaining the license as specified by the NBTC according to the disclosure on the same date.

The Company would like to inform that DTN has made the first instalment payment for the 900 MHz license in the amount of THB 4,020 million and fulfilled the conditions precedent to obtaining the license as specified by the NBTC. In addition, the NBTC in its meeting on 12 December 2018 has already approved to issue the licenses for 1800 MHz and 900 MHz to DTN on 16 December 2018. The issuance of licenses on that day does not have any impact on our service since DTN would have the right to use the two spectrums continuously from the date which the Central Administrative Court issued an order that the Company has the right to enter into the Remedial Measure until 15

December 2018.

The acquisition of 1800 MHz and 900 MHz licenses constituted an "asset acquisition transaction". In this regards, the Board of Directors in its meeting, which will be held on 28 January 2019, would proceed with the related actions and regulations in consistent with the summon of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2019, in order to comply with the related procedures and regulations.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert)

Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

