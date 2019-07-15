Total Access Communication Public : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed)

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อำคำรจัตุรัสจำมจุรี41ชั้นถน พญำไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

IR 10/2019

15 July 2019

Subject: Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and the payment of interim dividend

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("Company"), would like to announce that the following matters were resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company ("Meeting") held on 15 July 2019:

Approved the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for Q2/2019; and Approved the payment of interim dividend from first half of 2019 net profit at the rate of Baht 1.26 per share (subject to applicable withholding tax), totalling Baht 2,983 million. The dividend is subject to 20% corporate income tax. Individual shareholder would be entitled to a tax credit pursuant to Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. The Record Date (RD) to entitle rightful shareholders who may receive the interim dividend will be 30 July 2019. The interim dividend payment is scheduled to be made on 9 August 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Sirawit Klabdee)

Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

