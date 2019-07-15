Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Total Access Communication Public Co Ltd    TACC   TH0554010Z14

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD

(TACC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Access Communication Public : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 01:55am EDT

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อำคำรจัตุรัสจำมจุรี41ชั้นถน พญำไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

IR 10/2019

15 July 2019

Subject: Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and the payment of interim dividend

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("Company"), would like to announce that the following matters were resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company ("Meeting") held on 15 July 2019:

  1. Approved the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for Q2/2019; and
  2. Approved the payment of interim dividend from first half of 2019 net profit at the rate of Baht 1.26 per share (subject to applicable withholding tax), totalling Baht 2,983 million. The dividend is subject to 20% corporate income tax. Individual shareholder would be entitled to a tax credit pursuant to Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. The Record Date (RD) to entitle rightful shareholders who may receive the interim dividend will be 30 July 2019. The interim dividend payment is scheduled to be made on 9 August 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Sirawit Klabdee)

Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Sensitivity: Internal

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 05:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
02:21aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated F/S (F45..
PU
01:55aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed..
PU
01:55aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeti..
PU
06/19TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Information on the Results of the 700 MHz Sp..
PU
06/19TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : (Revised) Participation in the 700 MHz Spect..
PU
06/18TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Participation in the 700 MHz Spectrum Alloca..
PU
06/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of dtac Capital Market Day 2019 p..
PU
05/31TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of the Judgment of the Central ..
PU
03/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual ..
PU
02/01TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Additional Disclosure for the Approval of th..
PU
More news
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Reich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD0.00%4 106
AT&T17.90%244 195
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.11%183 781
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.00%94 766
NTT DOCOMO INC7.95%79 987
T-MOBILE US24.90%66 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About