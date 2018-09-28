Total Access Communication Public : Invitation to propose agenda for AGM 2019 and candidates for nomination as directors of the Company

บริษทั โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมนู ิเคชั่น จำกดั (มหำชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107538000037 319 อำคำรจัตุรัสจำมจุรี ชั้น 41 ถนนพญำไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330www.dtac.co.th

IR 21/2018

14 September 2018

Subject: Central Administrative Court Order

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the plaint filed by Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("Company") with the Administrative Court to revoke the resolution adopted by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission ("NBTC") which resolved that the customers of the Company shall not have right to enter into a Measure for Temporary Subscriber Protection in case of the expiration of License, Concession, or Mobile Service Agreement ("Remedial Measures Notification") and/or to the petition seeking the court order to temporarily protect our subscribers' right as provided by the Remedial Measures Notification lodged by the Company in accordance with the disclosures with the Stock Exchange of Thailand dated 6, 7, and 12 September 2018.

We would like to inform you that, today, the Central Administrative Court issued an order to mitigate the enforcement of the NBTC's Resolution which says that if the Company does not participate in the 1800 MHz and 900 MHz auctions, the Company would not have such right to enter into the Remedial Measure. The Central Administrative Court issued an order that the Company shall have the right to enter into the Remedial Measure until 15 December 2018 unless the Court issued other orders.

Furthermore, up to present, the Company has been contacting all subscribers who may be affected directly, as well as preparing various aspects to ensure minimum impact on customers and continuation of the Company's business operation.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

