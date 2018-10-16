Log in
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD (TACC)
Total Access Communication Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2018

10/16/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

Headline: Security Symbol:

Reviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

DTAC

Announcement Details

The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)

Company nameTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITEDQuarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)The Consolidated Financial Statement

The Company Financial Statement

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of mattersPlease see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert)

Head of Investor Relations Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness andcompleteness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:32:09 UTC
