Total Access Communication Public : Participation in the 700 MHz Spectrum Allocation

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จํากัด (มหาชน) ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรีชั้น 41 ถนนพญาไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330 TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th IR 7/2019 4 June 2019 Subject: Disclosure of dtac Capital Market Day 2019 presentation on the Company's website To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("dtac") arranges a Capital Market Day event to provide business updates to investors on 4 June 2019 at dtacHouse, Chamchuri Square. dtac would like to inform that it has posted the presentation for the event on the Company's website (http://dtac.listedcompany.com/home.html).

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert)

Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited