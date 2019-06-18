Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Total Access Communication Public Co Ltd    TACC   TH0554010Z14

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD

(TACC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Access Communication Public : Participation in the 700 MHz Spectrum Allocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จํากัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรีชั้น 41 ถนนพญาไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน

กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

IR 7/2019

4 June 2019

Subject:

Disclosure of dtac Capital Market Day 2019 presentation on the Company's website

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("dtac") arranges a Capital Market Day event to provide business updates to investors on 4 June 2019 at dtacHouse, Chamchuri Square. dtac would like to inform that it has posted the presentation for the event on the Company's website (http://dtac.listedcompany.com/home.html).

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert)

Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 02:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
06/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of dtac Capital Market Day 2019 p..
PU
05/31TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of the Judgment of the Central ..
PU
03/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual ..
PU
02/01TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Additional Disclosure for the Approval of th..
PU
01/28TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Financial Statement Yearly 2018 (Audited)
PU
01/28TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Audited Yearly and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
01/28TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeti..
PU
01/15TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
PU
01/10TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Entering into Disputes Settlement Agreement ..
PU
2018TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordina..
PU
More news
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Reich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD0.00%0
AT&T13.17%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.66%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP40.66%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC1.84%77 328
T-MOBILE US18.33%63 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About