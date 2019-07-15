Total Access Communication Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6/2019 re approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and the payment of interim dividend

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จํากัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรี41 ถนนพญาไทชั้น แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floor, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

IR 9/2019

19 June 2019

Subject: Information on the Results of the 700 MHz Spectrum Allocation To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

As dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. ("dtac TriNet"), a subsidiary of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), submitted its application for the licensing of the 700 MHz spectrum on 19 June 2019 in accordance with the Notification of Office of NBTC Re: Licensing of Spectrum for Telecommunications Service in the Frequency Band of 703-733/758-788MHz, dated 5 June 2019 (the "Notification of the Office of NBTC Re: 700 MHz spectrum allocation"), the Company would like to inform that dtac TriNet is a licensee of one block of 713-723/768-778MHz with 2 x 10 MHz bandwidth at the amount of THB 17,584 million. In this regard, dtac TriNet is required to pay the first installment which accounts for 10 percent of the licensing price in the amount of THB 1,758.4 million (exclusive of taxes, fees, and interests as stipulated by laws) within no less than 15 days prior to the date commencing the licensing of the 700 MHz spectrum. In accordance with Clause 2 of the Notification of the Office of NBTC Re: 700 MHz spectrum allocation, it stipulates that the date of commencement of licensing is 1 October 2020 or until determined otherwise by the NBTC. However, the Office of NBTC will issue a letter informing the date of commencement of licensing no less than 90 days in advance.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert)

Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited