Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Total Access Communication Public Co Ltd    TACC   TH0554010Z14

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD

(TACC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Access Communication Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6/2019 re approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and the payment of interim dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 01:55am EDT

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จํากัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรี41 ถนนพญาไทชั้น แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floor, Phayathai Road,

Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330 www.dtac.co.th

IR 9/2019

19 June 2019

Subject:

Information on the Results of the 700 MHz Spectrum Allocation

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

As dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. ("dtac TriNet"), a subsidiary of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), submitted its application for the licensing of the 700 MHz spectrum on 19 June 2019 in accordance with the Notification of Office of NBTC Re: Licensing of Spectrum for Telecommunications Service in the Frequency Band of 703-733/758-788MHz, dated 5 June 2019 (the "Notification of the Office of NBTC Re: 700 MHz spectrum allocation"), the Company would like to inform that dtac TriNet is a licensee of one block of 713-723/768-778MHz with 2 x 10 MHz bandwidth at the amount of THB 17,584 million. In this regard, dtac TriNet is required to pay the first installment which accounts for 10 percent of the licensing price in the amount of THB 1,758.4 million (exclusive of taxes, fees, and interests as stipulated by laws) within no less than 15 days prior to the date commencing the licensing of the 700 MHz spectrum. In accordance with Clause 2 of the Notification of the Office of NBTC Re: 700 MHz spectrum allocation, it stipulates that the date of commencement of licensing is 1 October 2020 or until determined otherwise by the NBTC. However, the Office of NBTC will issue a letter informing the date of commencement of licensing no less than 90 days in advance.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert)

Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 05:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
02:21aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated F/S (F45..
PU
01:55aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed..
PU
01:55aTOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeti..
PU
06/19TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Information on the Results of the 700 MHz Sp..
PU
06/19TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : (Revised) Participation in the 700 MHz Spect..
PU
06/18TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Participation in the 700 MHz Spectrum Alloca..
PU
06/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of dtac Capital Market Day 2019 p..
PU
05/31TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Notification of the Judgment of the Central ..
PU
03/04TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual ..
PU
02/01TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC : Additional Disclosure for the Approval of th..
PU
More news
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication Public Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Reich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC CO LTD0.00%4 106
AT&T17.90%244 195
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.11%183 781
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.00%94 766
NTT DOCOMO INC7.95%79 987
T-MOBILE US24.90%66 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About