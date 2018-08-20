Total Access Communication Public : Result of 1800 MHz License Auction

บริษทั โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมนู ิเคชั่น จำกดั (มหำชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107538000037 319 อำคำรจัตุรัสจำมจุรี ชั้น 41 ถนนพญำไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330www.dtac.co.th

IR 14/2018

15 August 2018

Subject: dtac TriNet's Eligibility to Participate into the Auction of the 1800 MHz Spectrum License

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to our previous notification that dtac TriNet Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("Company"), has submitted, to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ("NBTC"), an application to participate into the auction of 1800

MHz spectrum license pursuant to the Notification of the NBTC re: Spectrum Licensing for Telecommunications Service in the Frequency Band of 1740 - 1785/1835 - 1880 MHz dated 3rd July 2018.

The Company would like to inform you that the NBTC has announced that dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. is qualified as a bidder to participate into the auction of 1800 MHz spectrum license which will be held on Sunday, 19th August 2018.

We will inform you further should there be any development in this regard.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully

Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Investor Relations:IR@dtac.co.th

Tel (66) 2 202-8882www.dtac.co.th