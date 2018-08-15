Total Access Communication Public : dtac TriNet's Eligibility to Participate into the Auction of the 1800 MHz Spectrum License

บริษทั โทเทิ่ล แอค็ เซ็ส คอมมนู ิเคชนั่ จำกัด (มหาชน)

IR 13/2018

8 August 2018

Subject: Auction of 900MHz and 1800MHz Spectrum for Telecommunication Business

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the Notifications of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission ("NBTC"), inviting persons to participate in the auctions of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz and to submit, on 8th August 2018, to the Office of NBTC relevant applications for spectrum licenses.

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to inform that dtac TriNet Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, will submit relevant documents to the Office of NBTC in order to participate in the 1800 MHz auction and to apply for the 1800 MHz spectrum license.

The Company will inform further on the outcome and progress on this matter.

As for the auction of 900 MHz under the Notification of the NBTC Re: Criteria and Procedure for the Licensing of Spectrum for Telecommunications Service in the Frequency Band of 890-895/935-940 dated 3 July B.E. 2561 (2018), the Company (including its subsidiaries) will not participate into such auction and will not apply for the spectrum license of 900 MHz under such Notification.

