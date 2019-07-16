Log in
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL

(DTAC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses

0
07/16/2019 | 02:06am EDT
Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Tuesday the company expects a decline in earnings for the rest of the year, dented by problems faced at some of its Asian operations.

The new guidance includes an "adjusted outlook" at its Malaysian operations, Digi, as well as a provision from its Grameenphone business in Bangladesh, Telenor said.

The Norwegian company had said on Sunday its second-quarter earnings would take a hit from "errors" discovered at Grameenphone.

"Based on this and on the results so far this year, we expect subscription and traffic revenues at about the 2018 level and a low single-digit EBITDA decline," the telco said in a statement.

The updated guidance includes an outlook for its Thai operations, dtac, which had been excluded from the company's guidance in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter, Telenor reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 11.09 billion crowns (£1.04 billion) compared with 11.03 billion crowns in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNA OYJ 0.10% 21 Delayed Quote.22.95%
GRAMEENPHONE LTD. 3.95% 344.7 End-of-day quote.-6.33%
TELENOR 0.55% 182.15 Delayed Quote.8.75%
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL End-of-day quote.
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 76 448 M
EBIT 2019 9 060 M
Net income 2019 5 960 M
Debt 2019 37 776 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL
Duration : Period :
Total Access Communication PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,2  THB
Last Close Price 56,0  THB
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Reich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL4 106
AT&T17.90%244 195
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.51%183 781
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.00%94 766
NTT DOCOMO INC7.95%79 987
T-MOBILE US24.68%66 858
