Total Access Communication Public : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-AGM) on the Company's website

Headline: Interim Dividend Payment (Revised) Security Symbol: DTAC Announcement Details Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution 15-Jul-2020 Type of dividend payment Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive dividends 29-Jul-2020 Ex-dividend date 24-Jul-2020 Payment for Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) 0.87 Par value (baht) 2.00 Payment date 14-Aug-2020 Paid from (Update) Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020

