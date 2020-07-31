Log in
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION

(DTAC)
Total Access Communication Public : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-AGM) on the Company's website

07/31/2020 | 09:17am EDT

Headline:

Interim Dividend Payment (Revised)

Security Symbol:

DTAC

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

15-Jul-2020

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

29-Jul-2020

Ex-dividend date

24-Jul-2020

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.87

Par value (baht)

2.00

Payment date

14-Aug-2020

Paid from (Update)

Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Total Access Communication pcl published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:16:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 78 301 M 2 512 M 2 512 M
Net income 2020 5 595 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2020 56 928 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 87 017 M 2 772 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,2%
Technical analysis trends TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,99 THB
Last Close Price 37,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sharad Mehrotra Chief Executive Officer
Boonchai Bencharongkul Chairman
Dilip Pal Chief Financial Officer
Prathet Tankuranun Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Woodruff Fordham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION-29.58%2 829
AT&T INC.-24.33%210 686
T-MOBILE US34.51%146 928
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-18.93%140 289
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.45.04%127 730
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.12%91 334
