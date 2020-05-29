Log in
Total Gabon: Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Friday May 29, 2020

05/29/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Nicolas TERRAZ.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

- Approval of the 2019 financial statements, including a net income of $50 million under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and $39 million under OHADA standards;

- Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $11 per share related to the financial year 2019 which amounts to $49.5 million;

- Revocation of Mr. Patrichi Christian TANASA of his director mandate;

- Ratification of Mr. Nicolas TERRAZ’s co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2020 financial statements;

- Ratification of Mr. Stéphane BASSENE’s co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2019 financial statements;

- Ratification of Mr. Aristide OBIANG MEBALE’s co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2020 financial statements;

- Renewal of the directors mandates of the Gabonese Republic and of MM. Stéphane BASSENE, Olivier JOCKTANE and Emmanuel CHAPON for a two-year terms expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2021 financial statements;

- Determination of the global compensation ceiling of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2019 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.total.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $11 per share dividend will be paid as from June 11, 2020 in an equivalent amount of €9.88 per share (or its equivalent in CFA Francs), based on the European Central Bank’s rate of $1.1136 per € on May 29, 2020.

Payment will be made through the following entities:

- In Gabon: Union Gabonaise de Banque (UGB);

- In France: BNP Paribas Securities Services acting on behalf of other banks and any financial institution that manages an account.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by the Total group, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

Société anonyme incorporated in Gabon with a Board of Directors and share capital of $76,500,000
Headquarters: Boulevard Hourcq, Port-Gentil, BP 525, Gabonese Republic
www.total.ga
Registered in Port-Gentil: 2000 B 00011


