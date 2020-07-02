Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Total Produce plc    T7O   IE00B1HDWM43

TOTAL PRODUCE PLC

(T7O)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/02 03:07:31 am
1.156 EUR   +2.66%
02:14aTOTAL PRODUCE : Trading Statement
PU
03/05TOTAL PRODUCE : continues strong growth in 2019
PU
01/02TOTAL PRODUCE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Total Produce : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Stock Exchange Announcement

TOTAL PRODUCE PLC

Trading Update

Satisfactory First-Half Trading

Total Produce plc is pleased to confirm that trading for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 has been satisfactory. Sales have been resilient having regard to the impact of Covid-19 and are now expected to be broadly in line with H1 2019.

The Group's strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products together with the exceptional response from our people have enabled us to meet the challenges. The Group expects satisfactory results for FY20, subject to the uncertainties arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sustainability Report was released in June 2020 coinciding with World Environment Day and is available on www.totalproduce.com

Total Produce is in a strong financial position and continues to focus on the growth and expansion of the business.

2 July, 2020

For further information, please contact:

Brian Bell, Wilson, Hartnell PR

Tel: +353-87-2436130

Ivan Murphy, Davy Corporate Finance

Tel: +353-1-679 6363

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release have been made in good faith based on the information available as of the date of the press release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Total Produce's Annual Report contains and identifies important factors that could cause these developments or the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Total Produce plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
02:14aTOTAL PRODUCE : Trading Statement
PU
03/05TOTAL PRODUCE : continues strong growth in 2019
PU
01/02TOTAL PRODUCE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019TOTAL PRODUCE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019TOTAL PRODUCE : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019TOTAL PRODUCE : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019TOTAL PRODUCE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TOTAL PRODUCE : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019TOTAL PRODUCE : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019TOTAL PRODUCE : Cancellation of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 677 M 4 142 M 4 142 M
Net income 2020 44,4 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net Debt 2020 221 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 437 M 493 M 493 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 005
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Total Produce plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70 €
Last Close Price 1,13 €
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rory Patrick Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl Patrick McCann Executive Chairman
Francis James Davis Finance Director & Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Seamus J. Taaffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC-21.26%493
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA17.50%2 477
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.41%1 144
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS4.85%1 119
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-31.70%1 110
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-47.03%443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group