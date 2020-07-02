Total Produce : Trading Statement

Stock Exchange Announcement

TOTAL PRODUCE PLC

Trading Update

Satisfactory First-Half Trading

Total Produce plc is pleased to confirm that trading for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 has been satisfactory. Sales have been resilient having regard to the impact of Covid-19 and are now expected to be broadly in line with H1 2019.

The Group's strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products together with the exceptional response from our people have enabled us to meet the challenges. The Group expects satisfactory results for FY20, subject to the uncertainties arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sustainability Report was released in June 2020 coinciding with World Environment Day and is available on www.totalproduce.com

Total Produce is in a strong financial position and continues to focus on the growth and expansion of the business.

2 July, 2020

For further information, please contact:

Brian Bell, Wilson, Hartnell PR

Tel: +353-87-2436130

Ivan Murphy, Davy Corporate Finance

Tel: +353-1-679 6363

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release have been made in good faith based on the information available as of the date of the press release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Total Produce's Annual Report contains and identifies important factors that could cause these developments or the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.