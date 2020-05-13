Log in
TOTAL: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

05/13/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

April 30, 2020

2,601,899,954

2,718,594,462

A total number of 2,747,301,710 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,899,954 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 28,707,248 voting rights attached to the 28,707,248 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2020
