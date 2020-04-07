Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total S.A.    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL S.A.

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total Closes Sale of Brunei Interest to Shell; Divests Assets in Liberia, Sierra Leone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:59am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Total SA said Tuesday that it has closed the sale of its interest in offshore Brunei to Royal Dutch Shell PLC and that it would divest assets in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.

The French oil-and-gas major said it has received approval from authorities to complete the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV, which holds a 86.95% interest in Block CA1, to the British-Dutch oil company.

Total also said it has signed an agreement to sell its marketing and services business in Liberia and Sierra Leone--a network of 63 service stations, general trade fuel sales and petroleum products import and storage operations--to a regional player. The sale is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year, it added.

The French oil-and-gas major said the divestments represent a global value of more than $400 million and are in line with its goal to divest $5 billion in the 2019-20 period.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.72% 17.022 Delayed Quote.-34.94%
TOTAL S.A. 2.04% 34.635 Real-time Quote.-31.27%
WTI 0.20% 26.905 Delayed Quote.-59.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL S.A.
02:59aTotal Closes Sale of Brunei Interest to Shell; Divests Assets in Liberia, Sie..
DJ
02:44aTOTAL S A : Keeps the Pace of Divestments With Asset Sales in Brunei, Sierra Leo..
DJ
02:30aTOTAL : Keeps the Pace of Divestments With Asset Sales in Brunei, Sierra Leone a..
BU
04/06EXCLUSIVE : Qatar Petroleum - coronavirus turmoil will not stop LNG expansion ab..
RE
04/06Norway considers attending OPEC+ meeting on April 9 - oil ministry
RE
04/06Total among companies seeking force majeure on EDF contracts -sources
RE
04/06TOTAL AMONG COMPANIES SEEKING FORCE : sources
RE
04/03TOTAL SA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
ZD
04/03TOTAL SA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
ZD
04/023M CEO ON N95 MASKS : 'Demand Exceeds Our Production Capacity' -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 8,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,35x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 93 288 M
Chart TOTAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Total S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45,51  $
Last Close Price 36,25  $
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL S.A.-31.27%100 071
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.26%1 601 251
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-34.94%135 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.93%113 361
GAZPROM1.48%53 064
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-37.58%43 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group