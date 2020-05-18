Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total S.A.    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL S.A.

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total Discontinues Acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's Assets in Ghana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:39am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Total SA said Monday that it won't proceed to buy Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s assets in Ghana due to the uncertainty of the current environment.

The French energy major had signed a purchase agreement with Occidental to buy its subsidiary Anadarko's assets in Africa. Total has already completed the acquisition of Anadarko's Mozambique and South Africa assets, but it said it has decided not to pursue the completion of the purchase of the Ghana assets.

The decision was made "in light of the non-operated nature" of the Ghana interests and in order to preserve Total's financial flexibility amid the current low-visibility environment, the company said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.45% 417.86 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.01% 1510.68 Delayed Quote.-16.26%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.44% 13.82 Delayed Quote.-66.46%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.04% 135.62 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
TOTAL S.A. 0.16% 30.86 Real-time Quote.-37.28%
WTI 1.54% 30.995 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL S.A.
02:50aTotal Discontinues the Acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's Assets in Ghana
DJ
02:39aTotal Discontinues Acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's Assets in Ghana
DJ
02:36aTOTAL : Discontinues the Acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's Assets in Ghana
BU
02:35aELECTRICITY & GAS : Total Becomes One of the Leading Suppliers in Spain
DJ
02:32aTOTAL S A : calls off plan to buy Occidental Petroleum's Ghana asset
RE
02:21aELECTRICITY & GAS : Total Becomes One of the Leading Suppliers in Spain
BU
01:39aCoronavirus widens climate rift between European and U.S. oil majors
RE
05/15TOTAL : Historic Investment Decision for Transport and Storage of CO
DJ
05/15TOTAL : Historic Investment Decision for Transport and Storage of CO
DJ
05/15Total Is Exploring Quantum Algorithms to Improve CO(2) Capture
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 8,81%
P/E ratio 2019 7,69x
P/E ratio 2020 61,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 85 904 M
Chart TOTAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Total S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45,39 $
Last Close Price 33,38 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL S.A.-37.28%85 940
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.47%1 670 656
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-46.51%114 444
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.16%107 748
GAZPROM-0.95%58 936
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-34.59%49 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group