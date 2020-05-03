Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total S.A.    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL S.A.

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 11:34pm EDT

France's Total SA is seeking to expand its power retailing business in Australia from the middle of this year as part of a global plan to sell electricity to 9 million sites by 2023.

Total already sells power to the Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, in which it is a stakeholder, and wants to supply electricity to other large customers across Australia's eastern states, it said in an application to the Australian Energy Regulator.

"TGPAU's proposed target market is the very large customer end of the market (for example industrial and government customers)," Total Gas & Power Australia (TGPAU) said in its application.

The application was filed in March and released by the regulator on Monday for public comment.

The oil and gas supermajor is targeting a similar market as rival Royal Dutch Shell, which last year entered the Australian power industry taking over ERM Power, the country's No.2 energy retailer to businesses and industry.

As of 2018, Total said it sold 37 terrawatt hours of electricity to more than 5 million customers and traded 250 TWh of electricity in 11 countries.

Total's footprint in Australia includes stakes in the Ichthys LNG project in northern Australia, solar farms in Victoria and New South Wales and a battery project in Western Australia.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL S.A.
05/03TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
RE
05/03TOTAL S A : Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea
DJ
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another batch of earnings reports
04/30Norway plans temporary tax relief for oil firms
RE
04/30Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
RE
04/29EUROPE : European shares rise on COVID-19 drug hopes, upbeat outlook from corpor..
RE
04/29OPEC+ should focus on market share as oil demand recovers - Moscow
RE
04/28Oil majors, governments haggle over sharing pain of deepest cuts yet
RE
04/28SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Total says Saudi Amiral project spared planned spending cuts
RE
04/27Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 8,18%
P/E ratio 2019 8,28x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 92 516 M
Chart TOTAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Total S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45,77  $
Last Close Price 35,95  $
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL S.A.-33.23%92 992
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.93%1 684 226
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-40.84%125 043
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%109 408
GAZPROM-2.78%57 372
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-39.65%45 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group