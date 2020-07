By Giulia Petroni



Total SA said late Friday that it has registered as a European company and will now be listed as Total SE on stock markets.

The France-based energy major said the registration was approved by shareholders in May and follows negotiations with employees' representatives in 25 countries of the European economic area.

Total said its ISIN codes and mnemonics will remain the same.

