Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total S.A.    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL S.A.

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total S A : Results of the 2020 Capital Increase Reserved for Employees of the Total Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with its policy in favour of employee shareholding, the Board of Directors of TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) decided, on September 18, 2019, to carry out a capital increase reserved for eligible employees and former employees of the Group worldwide under the conditions set by the eighteenth resolution at the Shareholders' Meeting of June 1, 2018.

On April 29, 2020, the Chairman and CEO decided to set (i) the subscription period from May 6 to May 18, 2020 (included) and (ii) the subscription price at 26.20 euros per share, corresponding to the average of the closing prices of the TOTAL share on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading sessions preceding the date of this decision, reduced by a 20% discount and rounded off to the highest tenth of a euro.

At the end of this period, 45,547 employees in 97 countries, representing 39.97% of the eligible Group employees and former employees, subscribed to this capital increase for an amount of 339.4 million euros. These results are on the rise compared to 2019, both in terms of participation rate and number of shares subscribed despite the uncertain economic environment.

<< This year again and in spite of the health and economic crisis, Total's employees have confirmed their attachment to the Group, first by supporting in a vast majority maintaining the operation of Capital increase reserved for employees, then by subscribing massively to it. As Chairman and CEO, I am extremely proud and that comforts my conviction that the Group will know how to handle the crisis it faces >>, declared Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total

As a consequence, 13,160,383 new shares, representing 0.51% of TOTAL S.A.'s share capital as of April 30, 2020, will be issued on June 11, 2020, will carry immediate dividend rights and will be fully assimilated with TOTAL shares already listed on Euronext Paris.

Following this issuance, the employee shareholders in TOTAL S.A.'s share capital, within the meaning of Article L. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code, will represent 5.85% of TOTAL S.A.'s share capital as of April 30, 2020.

About Total

Total is a broad energy Group, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total", "Total Group" and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005601/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investors Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com 

 
    SOURCE: Total 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL S.A. 2.08% 34.08 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
WTI -2.36% 33.248 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL S.A.
10:13aTOTAL S A : Results of the 2020 Capital Increase Reserved for Employees of the T..
DJ
09:59aTOTAL S A : Results of the 2020 Capital Increase Reserved for Employees of the T..
BU
05/26Peugeot, Total to Relocate Battery Production to France From China
DJ
05/26GAUSSIN : Aviation, Total and Gaussin Developing World's 1st Full Electric Aircr..
AQ
05/26Renault to join PSA, Total in electric batteries venture - Macron
RE
05/26Total's entry into Spanish power market shows rising competition - Naturgy CE..
RE
05/25AVIATION : Total and Gaussin Developing World's 1(st) Full Electric Aircraft Ref..
DJ
05/25AVIATION : Total and Gaussin Developing World's 1st Full Electric Aircraft Refue..
BU
05/22Angola's oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms
RE
05/20EDF ordered to accept suspension of supply contract with Total
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 126 B
EBIT 2020 3 428 M
Net income 2020 1 528 M
Debt 2020 40 821 M
Yield 2020 8,17%
P/E ratio 2020 67,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 94 279 M
Chart TOTAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Total S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45,46 $
Last Close Price 36,64 $
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL S.A.-32.16%94 343
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 755 551
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.01%124 029
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.97%105 959
GAZPROM-23.22%65 715
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-27.03%55 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group