Total S A : announces the first 2020 interim dividend of 0.66/share, stable year on year

Paris - The Board of Directors met on May 4, 2020, and declared the distribution of the 2020 first interim dividend at €0.66/share, stable compared to the 2019 first interim dividend. This interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively according to the following timetable:

In 2020 Shareholders ADS holders Ex-dividend date September 25 September 23 Payment date October 2 October 16



Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided on February 5, 2020, to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020, the distribution of a 2019 final dividend of €0.68/share. The Board of Directors of May 4, 2020, decided to offer the shareholders, subject to approval at the Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020, the option to receive the 2019 final dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company with a discount, each choice being exclusive of the other.

Hence, shareholders and American Depositary Share (ADS) holders will be given the option to receive the dividend either in cash or in new shares, by instructing their financial advisors, according to the following timetable:

In 2020 Shareholders ADS holders Ex-dividend date June 29 June 25 Period to opt in for the payment in new shares July 1 to July 10 (inclusive) June 29 to July 7 (inclusive) Payment in cash or in new shares July 16 July 23

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

