Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total S.A.    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL S.A.

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total S A : announces the first 2020 interim dividend of 0.66/share, stable year on year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:29am EDT

Paris - The Board of Directors met on May 4, 2020, and declared the distribution of the 2020 first interim dividend at €0.66/share, stable compared to the 2019 first interim dividend. This interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively according to the following timetable:

In 2020 Shareholders ADS holders
Ex-dividend date September 25 September 23
Payment date October 2 October 16


Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided on February 5, 2020, to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020, the distribution of a 2019 final dividend of €0.68/share. The Board of Directors of May 4, 2020, decided to offer the shareholders, subject to approval at the Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020, the option to receive the 2019 final dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company with a discount, each choice being exclusive of the other.

Hence, shareholders and American Depositary Share (ADS) holders will be given the option to receive the dividend either in cash or in new shares, by instructing their financial advisors, according to the following timetable:

In 2020 Shareholders ADS holders
Ex-dividend date June 29 June 25
Period to opt in for the payment in new shares July 1 to July 10 (inclusive) June 29 to July 7 (inclusive)
Payment in cash or in new shares July 16 July 23

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

.

* * * * *

Total contacts

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms 'Total', 'Total Group' and 'Group' are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Total SA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 06:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL S.A.
02:55aTOTAL S A : announces the first 2020 interim dividend of EUR0.66/share, stable y..
DJ
02:49aTOTAL S A : adopts a new Climate Ambition to Get to Net Zero by 2050
PU
02:48aOil Asset Sales Put Off by Upheaval -- WSJ
DJ
02:29aTOTAL S A : announces the first 2020 interim dividend of 0.66/share, stable yea..
PU
05/04TOTAL S A : Capital increase reserved for employees of the -2-
DJ
05/04Capital increase reserved for employees of the TOTAL group in 2020
DJ
05/04TOTAL S A : Capital increase reserved for employees of the TOTAL group in 2020
BU
05/04BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
RE
05/04Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns
DJ
05/04TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 8,18%
P/E ratio 2019 8,28x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 92 516 M
Chart TOTAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Total S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45,77  $
Last Close Price 35,95  $
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL S.A.-38.03%92 992
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.93%1 684 226
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-44.06%125 043
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%109 408
GAZPROM-2.78%57 372
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-39.47%45 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group