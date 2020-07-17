Log in
TOTAL S.A.

TOTAL S.A.

(FP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/17 02:59:02 pm
33.898 EUR   -1.53%
02:22pTotal Signs Financing for Mozambique LNG Project
DJ
01:42pTOTAL S A : becomes a European Company
DJ
01:40pTotal Announces the Signing of Mozambique LNG Project Financing
DJ
Total Signs Financing for Mozambique LNG Project

07/17/2020

By Stephen Nakrosis

Total SA on Friday said it signed a $14.9 billion senior debt financing deal for its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project.

The French energy company said the project, which is Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, will include development of two offshore natural gas fields and the construction of a liquefaction plant with two production lines.

Total also said the financing, which it described as the biggest ever in Africa, includes loans from eight export credit agencies, including the Export Import Bank of the United States, the Japan Bank for International Corporation, UK Export Finance and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa. Financing was also received from 19 commercial bank facilities and a loan from the African Development Bank, Total said.

Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limitada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Total SA, operates Mozambique LNG.

"The signing of this large-scale project financing, less than one year after Total assumed the role of operator of Mozambique LNG, represents a significant achievement and a major milestone for the project," Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Total's chief financial officer, said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.70% 464 Delayed Quote.-14.03%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.06% 1704.83 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.56% 153.95 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
TOTAL S.A. -1.74% 33.825 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
WTI -0.32% 40.63 Delayed Quote.-33.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 130 B - -
Net income 2020 2 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,0x
Yield 2020 7,71%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Total S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 47,25 $
Last Close Price 39,20 $
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL S.A.-30.03%101 778
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.25%1 780 005
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.52%127 356
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-32.23%109 280
GAZPROM-28.32%61 012
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.72%56 742
