TOTAL SE

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
News 


Total Books $8.1 Billion Impairment in 2Q

07/29/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

By Mauro Orru

Total SE said Wednesday that it booked exceptional asset impairments of $8.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020 amid revised price assumptions for the coming years and a review of oil assets.

The French oil-and-gas company said the impairments included $7 billion on Canadian oil-sands assets, harming its gearing ratio by 1.3%.

The company anticipates Brent prices at $35/b in 2020, $40/b in 2021, $50/b in 2022, and $60/b in 2023, with gas prices adjusted accordingly.

The short-term price revision brought an impairment charge of $2.6 billion, with the remaining $5.5 billion due to the review of "stranded" oil assets, "with reserves beyond 20 years and high production costs, whose overall reserves may therefore not be produced by 2050," the company said in a statement.

Total said only its Canadian oil-sands projects Fort Hills and Surmont fall under this category.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 43.56 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
TOTAL SE 0.14% 32.45 Real-time Quote.-34.14%
WTI 0.30% 41.165 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 130 B - -
Net income 2020 2 149 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 804 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
Yield 2020 7,98%
Capitalization 99 653 M 99 665 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 47,56 $
Last Close Price 37,97 $
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-34.14%99 665
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 453
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-47.40%122 368
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.43%110 816
GAZPROM-28.12%60 024
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.45%58 354
