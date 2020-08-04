Log in
Total : Capital et droits de vote au 31 juillet 2020

08/04/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

TOTAL SE

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général

de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date

Nombre d'actions composant

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en

le capital

Assemblée Générale

31 juillet 2020

2 653 124 025

2 782 959 998

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 2 653 124 025 actions s'élève à 2 807 373 959 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte :

  • de 24 413 961 droits de vote correspondant aux 24 413 961 actions détenues par TOTAL SE privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L. 225-111 et L. 225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation

of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings

July 31, 2020

2,653,124,025

2,782,959,998

A total number of 2,807,373,959 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 24,413,961 voting rights attached to the 24,413,961 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Disclaimer

Total SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:21:09 UTC
