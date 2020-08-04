Total : Capital et droits de vote au 31 juillet 2020

TOTAL SE

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général

de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Nombre d'actions composant Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en le capital Assemblée Générale 31 juillet 2020 2 653 124 025 2 782 959 998

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 2 653 124 025 actions s'élève à 2 807 373 959 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte :

de 24 413 961 droits de vote correspondant aux 24 413 961 actions détenues par TOTAL SE privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L. 225-111 et L. 225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation

of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings July 31, 2020 2,653,124,025 2,782,959,998

A total number of 2,807,373,959 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including: