Total : Capital et droits de vote au 31 juillet 2020

TOTAL SE
Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général
de l'Autorité des marchés financiers
|
Date
|
Nombre d'actions composant
|
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en
|
le capital
|
Assemblée Générale
|
|
|
|
|
31 juillet 2020
|
2 653 124 025
|
2 782 959 998
|
|
|
Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 2 653 124 025 actions s'élève à 2 807 373 959 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte :
-
de 24 413 961 droits de vote correspondant aux 24 413 961 actions détenues par TOTAL SE privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L. 225-111 et L. 225-210 du Code de commerce.
Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation
of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|
Shareholders' meetings
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2020
|
2,653,124,025
|
2,782,959,998
|
|
|
A total number of 2,807,373,959 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
-
24,413,961 voting rights attached to the 24,413,961 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
Disclaimer
Total SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:21:09 UTC