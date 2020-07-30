Log in
Total Gabon Divests its Portfolio of Mature Non-Operated Assets

07/30/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) announces that its 58% owned affiliate Total Gabon has signed an agreement with Perenco to divest its interests in seven mature non-operated offshore fields, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal. The transaction remains subject to approval by the Gabonese authorities.

The price to be paid by Perenco will be between $290 million and $350 million, depending on future Brent prices. The production divested by Total Gabon amounted to approximately 8,000 SEC barrels of oil per day in 2019.

"This transaction demonstrates our ability to high grade Total E&P's portfolio by monetizing mature fields with high breakeven point," commented Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total. "We remain fully committed to Gabon through our operated production clusters at Anguille-Mandji and Torpille-Baudroie-Mérou, where we continue to maximize value for all stakeholders." 

 
List of assets included in the transaction 
                                           Total Gabon's 
                            Total Gabon's   interest after the 
Area          Field          Interests      transaction         Operator 
                                                                Perenco Oil & 
Grondin       Grondin       65.275%        0%                    Gas Gabon 
 Gonelle                    65.275%        0% 
 Barbier                    65.275%        0% 
 Mandaros                   65.275%        0% 
Torpille      Girelle       65.275%        0% 
 Pageau                     65.275%        0% 
 Hylia                      37.5%          0% 
Cap Lopez oil terminal      100%           0%                   Total Gabon

About Total Gabon

Total has been operating in Gabon for more than 90 years and is a major player in the country's upstream and downstream businesses. In 2019, Total Gabon's SEC production came to around 33,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total", "Total Group" and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006157/en/ 

 
    CONTACT:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com 

 
    SOURCE: Total 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group