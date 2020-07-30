Log in
Total Makes Third Discovery in Block Offshore Suriname

07/30/2020

By Giulia Petroni

Total SE said Thursday that it has made a third discovery with Apache Corp. in block 58 offshore Suriname.

The French energy major said exploration well Kwaskwasi-1 encountered a total of 278 meters net pay of hydrocarbons.

The block was drilled by Apache, as operator with a 50% working interest, and Total as the joint venture partner with a 50% working interest. Total will take over as operator of the block after the drilling of the fourth well, it said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION 2.48% 13.65 Delayed Quote.-46.66%
TOTAL SE 0.74% 32.72 Real-time Quote.-34.04%
WTI -0.98% 40.85 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
