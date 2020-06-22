Total : Reports Compressor Shutdown at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA on Monday reported the shutdown of a compressor and excessive gas emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"The WGC [wet gas compressor] at Unit No. 860 shutdown," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Measures were taken to restart the compressor."

The refinery said the gas emissions, including some 8,100 pounds of sulfur dioxide, began Monday morning and lasted nearly two hours.

Total's 225,000-barrel-a-day Port Arthur refinery is 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com