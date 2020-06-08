Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total : joins the "Getting to Zero Coalition" to Contribute to Shipping Industry's Decarbonization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:51am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition to support the maritime industry's decarbonisation by collaborating with companies across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors.

The Getting to Zero Coalition's ambition is to help achieve the target set by the International Maritime Organisation to reduce Greenhouse Gases emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050 - compared to 2008 levels. To that extent, the Coalition is aiming, through its members, at getting commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels powered by zero-emission fuels into operation by 2030.

Joining the Coalition marks a step further in Total's commitment alongside its customers in the maritime sector and underlines the Group's will to act on their energy demand, by supporting them in their own emissions' reductions. Leveraging its expertise, Total will contribute in to the Coalition's focus areas including fuels, marine lubricants, and ship zero-emission technologies.

"As a major energy player, Total is already developing cleaner fuels for the maritime industry." underlined Patrick Pouyanné, President and CEO of Total. "We share the ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, together with society, for our global operations. By joining the Getting to Zero Coalition, we want to push innovation and foster collective actions with all the stakeholders of the industry, thus contributing more efficiently to the reduction of the carbon footprint of maritime transport and its energy value chains."

Total is already actively working on improving the environmental footprint of the shipping industry, through the development of marine LNG supply infrastructure, fuel-efficient lubricants, biofuels and batteries. It has also recently announced the long term chartering of 2 LNG-propelled VLCCs.

About The Getting to Zero Coalition

The Getting to Zero Coalition was launched at the United Nations climate summit in New York on September 23, 2019 as a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action and the World Economic Forum. It comprises over 120 public and private organisations and has been endorsed by governments of 14 countries, including France and the UK.

About Total

Total is a broad energy group that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total" and "Total Group" are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200607005072/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com 

 
    SOURCE: Total 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL SE 0.82% 38.58 Real-time Quote.-22.08%
WTI -1.34% 39.83 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL SE
02:51aTOTAL : joins the "Getting to Zero Coalition" to Contribute to Shipping Industry..
DJ
02:37aTOTAL : joins the “Getting to Zero Coalition” to Contribute to Shipp..
BU
06/04JEAN-BERNARD LÉVY : EDF, unions agree post-coronavirus return to work steps
RE
06/04Norway oil firms slash investment plans amid pandemic
RE
06/03Total to acquire 51% stake in SSE $3.7 billion UK wind farm project
RE
06/03TOTAL : Enters Into a Giant Offshore Wind Farm Project in Scottish North Sea
BU
06/03Total to Buy 51% Stake in Offshore Wind Project in Scotland
DJ
06/03Total Enters Into a Giant Offshore Wind Farm Project in Scottish North Sea
DJ
05/29TOTAL : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020
DJ
05/29Total Announces the Payment Terms of the Final 2019 Dividend Following the Sh..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 131 B - -
Net income 2020 1 342 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 90,6x
Yield 2020 6,87%
Capitalization 111 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 107 776
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart TOTAL SE
Duration : Period :
Total SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,03 $
Last Close Price 43,26 $
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SE-22.08%111 638
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-8.09%1 714 087
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-35.73%144 684
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.13%105 949
GAZPROM-20.81%70 174
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-19.42%61 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group