TSYS : Extends Agreement with KBC Bank Ireland to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that KBC Bank Ireland plc has extended
its agreement with TSYS to continue processing the bank’s credit and
debit card portfolios.
As the leading digital bank in Ireland, KBC Bank continues to bring
innovative banking solutions to the Irish market through its digital
first customer centric strategy. TSYS serves as a key partner and
supported the bank’s recent enablement of its digital applications
platform and launch of Wallet Pay. These are examples of customers
wanting faster, efficient and safe digital banking options. TSYS will
continue to offer strategic support to position KBC for future growth
and help drive their innovative product suite forward.
“TSYS and KBC have developed a strong relationship over the past few
years,” said Rene Kruse, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of
International Markets, TSYS. “We will continue to work with the bank to
deliver new and innovative solutions and help meet their strategic
long-term goals.”
“We are delighted to extend our partnership with TSYS and look forward
to their continued support as we bring new market innovations and
digital experiences to our customers for a better banking experience,”
said Alistair Carter, Head of Cards and Payments, KBC Bank Ireland.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider,
offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments
spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid
program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs,
at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call
‘People-Centered Payments®’.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with
approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.
TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more
than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were
named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all
important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
About KBC
KBC Bank Ireland employs over 1,200 people in Ireland and has retail
banking hubs in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kildare, Waterford,
Wicklow and Kilkenny.
KBC’s Innovation Hub in Dublin is where digital solutions are created
and tested for customers in Ireland and then rolled out across other KBC
markets in Europe. The Innovation Hub is part of KBC Group’s €1.5
billion investment in digital transformation. KBC is the only bank in
Ireland to offer digital wallets from four of the world’s leading
technology companies; Apple Pay, Google Pay, FitBit Pay and Garmin Pay.
This builds on KBC’s drive to transform banking by bringing innovation
to the market in response to growing customer demand for easy, secure
and digitally-led solutions.
