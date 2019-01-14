TSYS : Names Harrelson Senior Executive Vice President

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that Ryland Harrelson has been named
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO),
Administrative Services. As the senior executive leading TSYS
Administrative Services, Harrelson has responsibility for global Human
Resources, Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Marketing and Culture, and
Diversity and Inclusion. In addition, Harrelson serves as the Chief
Ethics Officer for TSYS.
“Ryland has been a key member of our executive team for more than 14
years and has shown exceptional leadership, subject matter expertise and
strategic acumen as our CHRO,” said M. Troy Woods, chairman, president
and chief executive officer, TSYS. “His tireless efforts leading our HR,
diversity, marketing, and real estate programs around the world have had
a positive and lasting impact on the people and culture of our company,
and will play a key role in assuring our success going forward. This
promotion recognizes his many accomplishments and contributions to TSYS.”
Harrelson has served TSYS for more than 20 years, having joined the
company in 1998 leading the Human Resources department. He was named
Executive Vice President and CHRO in 2007. He holds a Bachelor of Arts
from North Carolina Wesleyan College and is a graduate of the University
of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Human Resource Executive Program.
Harrelson currently serves on the Riegel & Emory Advisory Board for the
Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.
Locally, he also serves on the board of B.R.I.D.G.E., an organization
dedicated to supporting at-risk youth by helping them obtain their GED.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider,
offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments
spectrum — for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we
put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them
unlock payment opportunities. It’s an approach we call People-Centered
Payments®.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with
approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.
TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more
than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were
named one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all
important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
