TSYS : Names Harrelson Senior Executive Vice President

01/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that Ryland Harrelson has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Administrative Services. As the senior executive leading TSYS Administrative Services, Harrelson has responsibility for global Human Resources, Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Marketing and Culture, and Diversity and Inclusion. In addition, Harrelson serves as the Chief Ethics Officer for TSYS.

“Ryland has been a key member of our executive team for more than 14 years and has shown exceptional leadership, subject matter expertise and strategic acumen as our CHRO,” said M. Troy Woods, chairman, president and chief executive officer, TSYS. “His tireless efforts leading our HR, diversity, marketing, and real estate programs around the world have had a positive and lasting impact on the people and culture of our company, and will play a key role in assuring our success going forward. This promotion recognizes his many accomplishments and contributions to TSYS.”

Harrelson has served TSYS for more than 20 years, having joined the company in 1998 leading the Human Resources department. He was named Executive Vice President and CHRO in 2007. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina Wesleyan College and is a graduate of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Human Resource Executive Program. Harrelson currently serves on the Riegel & Emory Advisory Board for the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Locally, he also serves on the board of B.R.I.D.G.E., an organization dedicated to supporting at-risk youth by helping them obtain their GED.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. It’s an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
