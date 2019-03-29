TSYS : to Broadcast First-Quarter 2019 Results

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) will issue its first-quarter earnings report on April
23, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. A conference call to discuss
the results, business trends and future projections will be held on
April 23, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders and other interested
persons may listen to this conference call via live webcast at www.tsys.com
by clicking on the link under "IR Webcasts" on the homepage. You must
download Windows Media Player (free download available) before accessing
the conference call or the replay. The conference call will be archived
for 12 months and will be available starting 30 to 45 minutes after the
call ends.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider,
offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments
spectrum — for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we
put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them
unlock payment opportunities. It’s an approach we call People-Centered
Payments®.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with
approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.
TSYS generated revenue of $4.0 billion in 2018, while processing more
than 32.3 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were
named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all
important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
