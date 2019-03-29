Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Total System Services    TSS

TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES

(TSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/28 04:02:04 pm
92.76 USD   +0.16%
09:01aTSYS : to Broadcast First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
03/20TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06TSYS : Announces First-Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TSYS : to Broadcast First-Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) will issue its first-quarter earnings report on April 23, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the results, business trends and future projections will be held on April 23, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders and other interested persons may listen to this conference call via live webcast at www.tsys.com by clicking on the link under "IR Webcasts" on the homepage. You must download Windows Media Player (free download available) before accessing the conference call or the replay. The conference call will be archived for 12 months and will be available starting 30 to 45 minutes after the call ends.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. It’s an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.0 billion in 2018, while processing more than 32.3 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES
09:01aTSYS : to Broadcast First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
03/20TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06TSYS : Announces First-Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
02/21TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
01/31TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29TOTAL SYSTEM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29TSYS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings
BU
01/28TSYS : Extends Agreement with KBC Bank Ireland to Continue Processing its Credit..
BU
01/24TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. : annual earnings release
01/14TSYS : Names Harrelson Senior Executive Vice President
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 066 M
EBIT 2019 1 243 M
Net income 2019 679 M
Debt 2019 3 746 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 24,69
P/E ratio 2020 21,39
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
Capitalization 16 456 M
Chart TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Total System Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. Troy Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patricia A. Watson Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Thompson Turner Independent Director
Mason H. Lampton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES14.11%16 456
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.09%124 510
ACCENTURE24.19%111 630
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.67%108 505
VMWARE, INC.29.80%72 961
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.78%68 991
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About