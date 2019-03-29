TSYS : to Broadcast First-Quarter 2019 Results

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) will issue its first-quarter earnings report on April 23, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the results, business trends and future projections will be held on April 23, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders and other interested persons may listen to this conference call via live webcast at www.tsys.com by clicking on the link under "IR Webcasts" on the homepage. You must download Windows Media Player (free download available) before accessing the conference call or the replay. The conference call will be archived for 12 months and will be available starting 30 to 45 minutes after the call ends.

