TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES (TSS)
TSYS : to Broadcast Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results

12/27/2018 | 03:01pm CET

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) will issue its fourth-quarter earnings report on January 29, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the results, business trends and future projections will be held on January 29, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders and other interested persons may listen to this conference call via live webcast at www.tsys.com by clicking on the link under "IR Webcasts" on the homepage. You must download Windows Media Player (free download available) before accessing the conference call or the replay. The conference call will be archived for 12 months and will be available starting 30 to 45 minutes after the call ends.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. It’s an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.


© Business Wire 2018
TSYS : to Broadcast Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
TSYS : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Dividend
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition
TOTAL SYSTEM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
TSYS : Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Increases 2018 Outlook
TSYS : Announces Expanded Agreement with Regions Bank to Include Commercial Card
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
TSYS : Appoints New Member to Its Board of Directors
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 829 M
EBIT 2018 1 138 M
Net income 2018 608 M
Debt 2018 4 191 M
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 25,14
P/E ratio 2019 21,86
EV / Sales 2018 4,88x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Capitalization 14 477 M
Managers
NameTitle
M. Troy Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patricia A. Watson Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Thompson Turner Independent Director
Mason H. Lampton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES0.33%14 477
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-27.40%101 231
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES39.94%100 855
ACCENTURE-9.20%92 517
VMWARE, INC.21.98%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING8.97%55 898
