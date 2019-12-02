Log in
TOTALLY PLC

TOTALLY PLC

(TLY)
12/02
12.25 GBp   -1.01%
Mexican business council blasts 'unilateral' labor reform push

Mexico's main business lobby sharply criticized a ruling party senator for what it described as a "unilateral" move to schedule a Tuesday vote on a labor reform that it described as a ban on subcontracting.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) said in statement issued late on Monday that Sen. Napoleon Gomez, a member of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party, had scheduled a committee vote on the measure without any dialogue with business leaders.

The CCE said the vote would take place among members of the Senate labor and social security committee, which Gomez heads.

"It's a worrying initiative, totally inappropriate and disproportionate and one that would have very serious consequences for the Mexican economy," the statement added.

The senator's office couldn't be reached for comment after hours on Monday. There were no scheduled activities of the committee on Tuesday, according to an emailed Senate schedule distributed on Monday night by the chamber's press office.

MORENA and its allies hold majorities in both chambers of Congress and have had an uneasy relationship with private sector business lobbies since taking control of the legislative agenda in late 2018.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Lizbeth Diaz. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 119 M
EBIT 2020 -2,60 M
Net income 2020 -2,90 M
Finance 2020 1,35 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 22,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Wendy Jayne Lawrence Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Holt Non-Executive Chairman
Lisa Barter-Ng Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Rhys Bourne Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Greig Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTALLY PLC-7.89%29
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION14.88%97 924
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)11.42%47 030
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA16.21%21 935
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS36.59%16 729
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS27.96%14 352
