Mexican business council blasts 'unilateral' labor reform push

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) said in statement issued late on Monday that Sen. Napoleon Gomez, a member of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party, had scheduled a committee vote on the measure without any dialogue with business leaders.

The CCE said the vote would take place among members of the Senate labor and social security committee, which Gomez heads.

"It's a worrying initiative, totally inappropriate and disproportionate and one that would have very serious consequences for the Mexican economy," the statement added.

The senator's office couldn't be reached for comment after hours on Monday. There were no scheduled activities of the committee on Tuesday, according to an emailed Senate schedule distributed on Monday night by the chamber's press office.

MORENA and its allies hold majorities in both chambers of Congress and have had an uneasy relationship with private sector business lobbies since taking control of the legislative agenda in late 2018.

