Totally : Director/PDMR notification

04 October 2019

Totally plc

('Totally' or 'the Company')

Director/PDMR notification

Totally plc (AIM: TLY), the provider of a range of services to the healthcare sector in the UK, announces that further to the Company's announcement of 5 September 2019 regarding Totally's Chairman, Bob Holt's willingness to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') from shareholders with a registered holding of 50 Ordinary Shares or fewer, Mr Holt has acquired a total of 274 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 9.18 pence per share.

Following these purchases, Mr Holt has a total beneficial interest in 1,299,482 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.71 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them are set out below pursuant to the EU Market Abuse regulation.

For further information please contact:

Totally plc 020 3866 3335 Wendy Lawrence, Chief Executive Bob Holt, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker) 020 3328 5656 Nick Athanas Liz Kirchner Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) 020 7523 8000 Bobbie Hilliam Alex Aylen Yellow Jersey PR 020 3004 9512 Georgia Colkin Joe Burgess

Notes to Editors

Totally plc aims to become a leading healthcare service provider in the UK, helping to address some of the biggest challenges faced by the UK healthcare sector.

By working to deliver preventative and responsive care through its subsidiaries across multiple disciplines, Totally's goal is to improve people's health, reduce healthcare reliance, re-admissions and emergency admissions.

Totally, via its subsidiaries, operates within the UK's outsourced healthcare market, estimated to be worth in excess of £20bn per year for the NHS alone. Out of hospital services include care in the community, GP surgeries, patients' homes, prisons and other public sector organisations, places of work as well as mobile locations and urgent care solutions.

The Company is currently engaged in delivering a progressive buy and build consolidation strategy within the UK's fragmented healthcare market and looks to further capitalise on the attractive opportunities that its disruptive, outcome-based, outsourced healthcare service model offers, to ultimately deliver value to shareholders as it continues to build critical mass.

www.totallyplc.com

Premier Physical Healthcare and Optimum Physiotherapy - occupational physiotherapy to NHS, prisons and the police force as well as private clients

Wholly owned subsidiaries of Totally plc, providing a comprehensive range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. The businesses deliver physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients, have contracts with various police forces and prison sites and provide occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients. Totally completed the acquisition of Premier Physical Healthcare Limited on 1 April 2016 and Optimum Sports Performance Centre Limited on 14 November 2016.

www.premierphysicalhealthcare.co.uk

www.optimum-hcs.com

About Health Limited- provider of community based dermatology services and referral management services

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc and a leading provider of dermatology and referral management services to the NHS in the UK. About Health has been providing community based health services under contract to the NHS since 2009 and the company is CQC registered. Totally completed the acquisition of About Health Limited on 15 June 2016.

www.abouthealthgroup.com

Vocare Limited - leading UK urgent care provider

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, the Vocare Group is one of the leading national specialist providers of urgent care services in the country. Headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, it provides innovative healthcare services to approximately 9.2 million patients across the UK through urgent care centres, GP out-of-hours services, integrated urgent care centres and the NHS 111 service - working in close collaboration with the NHS and other healthcare providers in local areas nationwide. Totally completed the acquisition of Vocare Limited on 24 October 2017.

www.vocare.org.uk

Greenbrook Healthcare - leading provider of NHS urgent care centres

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, Greenbrook Healthcare is an innovative primary care organisation caring for NHS patients across London and the home counties. The business delivers services for NHS patients in a growing number of GP Practices, Walk-in Centres, Urgent Care Centres and community services. Totally completed the acquisition of Greenbrook Healthcare on 20 June 2019.

www.greenbrook.nhs.uk

Totally Healthcare - provider of insourcing to reduce hospital waiting lists

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, Totally Healthcare provides bespoke insourcing solutions to cut patient waiting times across the UK and Ireland. Hospitals subcontract medical services/procedures to Totally Healthcare's practitioners who utilise spare capacity within the host hospitals - using their premises and equipment for service delivery to reduce waiting lists. Totally Healthcare works across specialties such as endoscopy, ophthalmology, ear nose and throat (ENT), orthopaedics, urology and plastics with activities including diagnostics, day-case surgery and outpatient activity.

www.totallyhealthcarelimited.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them are set out below pursuant to the EU Market Abuse regulation.