Totally : Greenbrook awarded key new contract worth c. £8.3m

11 October 2019

Totally plc

('Totally' or 'the Company')

Greenbrook Healthcare awarded key new contract worth c. £8.3 million

Totally plc (AIM: TLY), the provider of a range of services to the healthcare sector in the UK, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenbrook Healthcare ('Greenbrook'), a leading provider of urgent care services to the NHS in the Greater London area, has been awarded a new contract (the 'Contract'), worth a total of c. £8.3 million.

The key Contract details are as follows:

· Provision of Urgent Treatment Centre ('UTC') services to Watford General Hospital, co-located in the A&E department, on behalf of West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

· Contract commences on 1 April 2020 and runs until 30 June 2024, with an option for West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust to extend the contract term for a period of up to 4 years thereafter.

· The total value of the Contract is c.£8.3 million for the first period of the Contract to 30 June 2024.

Wendy Lawrence, CEO of Totally, said: 'We are delighted to announce Greenbrook Healthcare's first new contract win since its acquisition, which was completed in June 2019. One of the primary objectives for Greenbrook post acquisition was for the Group to obtain a further foothold in the London and South East markets, so we are pleased to see evidence of this progress so soon after the acquisition.

'This new contract reflects the commitment of each of the Group's businesses to providing excellent healthcare services to patients all over the UK, as well as proving the ability of the Greenbrook team to secure significant new business. We look forward to bringing our services to Watford General Hospital and working closely with the NHS to develop and improve healthcare services in the West Hertfordshire region. We remain focused on continuing to develop our service offering and expanding our reach across the UK & Ireland and hope to update the market on further progress made by Greenbrook and the Company's other subsidiaries in due course.'

Notes to Editors

Totally plc aims to become a leading healthcare service provider in the UK, helping to address some of the biggest challenges faced by the UK healthcare sector.

By working to deliver preventative and responsive care through its subsidiaries across multiple disciplines, Totally's goal is to improve people's health, reduce healthcare reliance, re-admissions and emergency admissions.

Totally, via its subsidiaries, operates within the UK's outsourced healthcare market, estimated to be worth in excess of £20bn per year for the NHS alone. Out of hospital services include care in the community, GP surgeries, patients' homes, prisons and other public sector organisations, places of work as well as mobile locations and urgent care solutions.

The Company is currently engaged in delivering a progressive buy and build consolidation strategy within the UK's fragmented healthcare market and looks to further capitalise on the attractive opportunities that its disruptive, outcome-based, outsourced healthcare service model offers, to ultimately deliver value to shareholders as it continues to build critical mass.

www.totallyplc.com

Premier Physical Healthcare and Optimum Physiotherapy - occupational physiotherapy to NHS, prisons and the police force as well as private clients

Wholly owned subsidiaries of Totally plc, providing a comprehensive range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. The businesses deliver physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients, have contracts with various police forces and prison sites and provide occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients. Totally completed the acquisition of Premier Physical Healthcare Limited on 1 April 2016 and Optimum Sports Performance Centre Limited on 14 November 2016.

www.premierphysicalhealthcare.co.uk

www.optimum-hcs.com

About Health Limited- provider of community based dermatology services and referral management services

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc and a leading provider of dermatology and referral management services to the NHS in the UK. About Health has been providing community based health services under contract to the NHS since 2009 and the company is CQC registered. Totally completed the acquisition of About Health Limited on 15 June 2016.

www.abouthealthgroup.com

Vocare Limited - leading UK urgent care provider

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, the Vocare Group is one of the leading national specialist providers of urgent care services in the country. Headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, it provides innovative healthcare services to approximately 9.2 million patients across the UK through urgent care centres, GP out-of-hours services, integrated urgent care centres and the NHS 111 service - working in close collaboration with the NHS and other healthcare providers in local areas nationwide. Totally completed the acquisition of Vocare Limited on 24 October 2017.

www.vocare.org.uk

Greenbrook Healthcare - leading provider of NHS urgent care centres

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, Greenbrook Healthcare is an innovative primary care organisation caring for NHS patients across London and the home counties. The business delivers services for NHS patients in a growing number of GP Practices, Walk-in Centres, Urgent Care Centres and community services. Totally completed the acquisition of Greenbrook Healthcare on 20 June 2019.

www.greenbrook.nhs.uk

Totally Healthcare - provider of insourcing to reduce hospital waiting lists

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, Totally Healthcare provides bespoke insourcing solutions to cut patient waiting times across the UK and Ireland. Hospitals subcontract medical services/procedures to Totally Healthcare's practitioners who utilise spare capacity within the host hospitals - using their premises and equipment for service delivery to reduce waiting lists. Totally Healthcare works across specialties such as endoscopy, ophthalmology, ear nose and throat (ENT), orthopaedics, urology and plastics with activities including diagnostics, day-case surgery and outpatient activity.

www.totallyhealthcarelimited.com