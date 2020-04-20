Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Totally plc    TLY   GB00BYM1JJ00

TOTALLY PLC

(TLY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:00 am
11.25 GBp   -1.10%
02:06aTOTALLY : Trading Update
PU
02/07ABOUT HEALTH : Key new £8.4m contract in Manchester
PU
01/30TOTALLY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Totally : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 02:06am EDT

20 April 2020

Totally plc

('Totally', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Trading Update

The Board of Totally plc (AIM: TLY), a leading provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK, today announces an update on trading for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2020, ahead of the audited final results which are expected to be announced in July 2020.

Based on draft unaudited numbers the Group anticipates reporting EBITDA* for the year ended 31 March 2020 ahead of consensus market expectations on lower than expected revenue. Revenue is expected to be below consensus market expectations due to delays encountered with the NHS awarding new tenders primarily as a result of Brexit and the general election. However, following the acquisition of Greenbrook Healthcare in June 2019 and the launch of the Group's new insourcing business, Totally Healthcare, the Group has achieved some margin improvement and further operating efficiencies across the Group which have had a positive impact on EBITDA in the period.

As at 31 March 2020 the Company was in a healthy financial position with £8.9m of cash and no debt financing**.

Totally continues to make progress with its stated strategy and, over the course of the 12-month period, announced in excess of £30m of value in new contracts and over £20m in contract extensions across its operating subsidiaries. The Group also completed the transformational £11.5m acquisition of Greenbrook Healthcare in June 2019 and, in October 2019, launched its new insourcing business, Totally Healthcare, which is performing strongly. These activities and successes have placed the Group in a strengthened position as it enters the new financial year.

As announced on 27 March 2020, Totally is currently focusing all efforts on standing shoulder to shoulder with the NHS in the fight against COVID-19. Patient and staff wellbeing remains the Group's top priority as it continues to deliver critical front-line services across the UK and Ireland.

* EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and excludes one-off exceptional items

** Following the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company has reported operating lease commitments as a debt on its balance sheet however these do not affect the day to day working capital available to the Group

For further information please contact:

Totally plc

020 3866 3335

Wendy Lawrence, Chief Executive

Bob Holt, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker)

020 3328 5656

Nick Athanas

Liz Kirchner

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Corporate Broker)

020 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

Alex Aylen

Yellow Jersey PR

020 3004 9512

Georgia Colkin

Joe Burgess

Henry Wilkinson

Notes to Editors

Totally plc aims to become a leading healthcare service provider in the UK, helping to address some of the biggest challenges faced by the UK healthcare sector.

By working to deliver preventative and responsive care through its subsidiaries across multiple disciplines, Totally's goal is to improve people's health, reduce healthcare reliance, re-admissions and emergency admissions.

Totally, via its subsidiaries, operates within the UK's outsourced healthcare market, estimated to be worth in excess of £20bn per year for the NHS alone. Out of hospital services include care in the community, GP surgeries, patients' homes, prisons and other public sector organisations, places of work as well as mobile locations and urgent care solutions.

The Company is committed to deliver a progressive buy and build consolidation strategy within the fragmented healthcare market and is looking to further capitalise on the attractive opportunities that its disruptive, outcome-based, outsourced healthcare service model offers, to deliver value to shareholders as it continues to build critical mass.

www.totallyplc.com

Premier Physical Healthcare and Optimum Physiotherapy - occupational physiotherapy to NHS, prisons, the police force and private clients

Providers of a comprehensive range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, delivering physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients and various police forces and prison sites, as well as providing occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

www.premierphysicalhealthcare.co.uk

www.optimum-hcs.com

About Health Limited- provider of community-based dermatology services and referral management services

A leading provider of dermatology and referral management services to the NHS in the UK. About Health is CQC registered and has been providing community-based health services under contract to the NHS since 2009.

www.abouthealthgroup.com

Vocare Limited - leading UK urgent care provider

One of the leading national specialist providers of urgent care services in the country. Provider of healthcare services to approximately 9.2 million patients across the UK through urgent care centres, GP out-of-hours services, integrated urgent care centres and the NHS 111 service.

www.vocare.org.uk

Greenbrook Healthcare - leading provider of NHS urgent care centres

An innovative primary care organisation caring for NHS patients across London and the home counties. The business delivers services for NHS patients in a growing number of GP Practices, walk-in centres, Urgent Care Centres and community services.

www.greenbrook.nhs.uk

Totally Healthcare - provider of insourcing to reduce hospital waiting lists

A provider of bespoke insourcing solutions to cut patient waiting times across the UK and Ireland. Hospitals subcontract medical services/procedures to Totally Healthcare's practitioners who utilise spare capacity within the host hospitals - using their premises and equipment for service delivery to reduce waiting lists.

www.totallyhealthcarelimited.com

Disclaimer

Totally plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 06:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTALLY PLC
02:06aTOTALLY : Trading Update
PU
02/07ABOUT HEALTH : Key new £8.4m contract in Manchester
PU
01/30TOTALLY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/22TOTALLY : Dividend Declaration
PU
01/06TOTALLY : Grant of Options under SAYE Option Scheme
PU
2019French 'AHTOP' tourism association urges France to act after Airbnb ruling
RE
2019U.S. top trade negotiator praises deal, China remains cautious
RE
2019Trump will make final call on China tariffs, likes direction of talks - Kudlo..
RE
2019TOTALLY : Director/PDMR notification
PU
2019TOTALLY : Interim results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 119 M
EBIT 2020 -2,60 M
Net income 2020 -2,90 M
Finance 2020 1,35 M
Yield 2020 4,44%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 20,5 M
Chart TOTALLY PLC
Duration : Period :
Totally plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALLY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,00  GBp
Last Close Price 11,25  GBp
Spread / Highest target 344%
Spread / Average Target 211%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Wendy Jayne Lawrence Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Holt Non-Executive Chairman
Lisa Barter-Ng Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Rhys Bourne Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Greig Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTALLY PLC-14.29%26
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.71%82 722
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-21.75%39 147
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.70%20 646
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.21%14 422
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.00%13 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group