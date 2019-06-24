Log in
Totally : Holding(s) in Company

06/24/2019 | 02:20am EDT

24 June 2019

Totally plc

('Totally', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Holdings in Company

The Board of Totally (AIM: TLY), a leading provider of a range of out of hospital services to the healthcare sector in the UK, notes the receipt of the TR-1 notification below and wishes to highlight the notification from Miton Group plc, released under RNS number 0736D at 14:11 on 21 June 2019, which includes a breakdown of its holding including shares held by Miton UK Microcap Trust plc.

The Standard Form TR-1 for notification of major holdings is set out below without amendment.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TOTALLY PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Exeter, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

BNY (OCS) Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

20/06/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.77%

-

5.77%

182,186,111

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

-

-

-

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BYM1JJ00

10,521,207

5.77%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,521,207

5.77%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Exeter, England

Date of completion

21/06/2019

Disclaimer

Totally plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:19:13 UTC
