Totally : Result of AGM

10 September 2018

Totally plc

('Totally', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Totally (AIM: TLY), the provider of a range of out-of-hospital services to the healthcare sector in the UK, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Totally plc 020 3866 3335 Wendy Lawrence, Chief Executive Bob Holt, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker) 020 3328 5656 Nick Athanas Virginia Bull Liz Kirchner Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Corporate Broker) 020 7397 8900 Stephen Keys Nick Searle Yellow Jersey PR 0776 932 5254 Georgia Colkin Joe Burgess

Notes to Editors

Totally plc aims to become a leading 'out-of-hospital' healthcare service provider in the UK, helping to address some of the biggest challenges faced by the UK healthcare sector.

By working to deliver preventative and responsive care through its subsidiaries across multiple disciplines, Totally's goal is to improve people's health, reduce healthcare reliance, re-admissions and emergency admissions.

Totally, via its subsidiaries, operates within the UK's outsourced healthcare market, estimated to be worth in excess of £20bn per year for the NHS alone. Out-of-Hospital services include care in the community, GP surgeries, patients' homes, prisons and other public sector organisations, places of work as well as mobile locations and urgent care solutions.

The Company is currently engaged in delivering a progressive 'buy and build' consolidation strategy within the UK's fragmented healthcare market and looks to further capitalise on the attractive opportunities that its disruptive, outcome-based, outsourced healthcare service model offers, to ultimately deliver value to shareholders as it continues to build critical mass.

Premier Physical Healthcare and Optimum Physiotherapy - occupational physiotherapy to NHS, prisons and the police force as well as private clients

Wholly owned subsidiaries of Totally plc, providing a comprehensive range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. The businesses deliver physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients, have contracts with various police forces and prison sites and provide occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients. Totally completed the acquisition of Premier Physical Healthcare Limited on 1 April 2016 and Optimum Sports Performance Centre Limited on 14 November 2016.

About Health Limited- provider of community based dermatology services and referral management services

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc and a leading provider of dermatology and referral management services to the NHS in the UK. About Health has been providing community based health services under contract to the NHS since 2009 and the company is CQC registered. Totally completed the acquisition of About Health Limited on 15 June 2016.

Vocare Limited - leading UK urgent care provider

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, the Vocare Group is one of the leading national specialist providers of urgent care services in the country. Headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, it provides innovative healthcare services to approximately 9.2 million patients across the UK through urgent care centres, GP out-of-hours services, integrated urgent care centres and the NHS 111 service - working in close collaboration with the NHS and other healthcare providers in local areas nationwide. Totally completed the acquisition of Vocare Limited on 24 October 2017.

Totally Health - clinical health coaching via B2B model to the NHS and the private sector as well as D2C health coaching to individuals and families

A wholly owned subsidiary of Totally plc, provides an innovative model of medically driven, and personalised Clinical Health Coaching to educate patients and give them confidence to self-manage their conditions. The service supports the management of long term conditions in patients such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and wider wellness issues such as smoking cessation and obesity management.

