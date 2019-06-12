Totvs : Apresentação para analistas sell side - Comunicado ao Merc…

…POWERED BY A STRONG DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
Local and digital presence for companies of all sizes
# of Companies in Brazil(*)
~10k
TOTVS focus market
~615k
~4.4mn
COMPANY SIZE
HOW WE RELATE
Large Companies
Large Enterprise Division
More than 500 employees
Own team with qualified and specialized staff
by industry, offering personalized service and
consulting support
Small and Medium (SMB)
52 Franchisees and 5 branches
From 10 to 500 employees
Franchised territories according to industry
sector. Local knowledge for SMB customers
Micro Companies
Multichannel
Up to 9 employees
Distribution model through partners from a
multichannel base that provides TOTVS with
unmatched penetration across all regions in
Brazil
DIGITAL CHANNEL - TOTVS STORE
TOTVS store allows us to enable a digital channel to interact with our clients, specially for cloud applications
(*)Source: IBGE - Chart 992.
