Totvs : Bematech International Corporation (BIC) Sell - Notice to the…

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3; "TOTVS"; or "Companhia") hereby informs that, on the date hereof, the Company, together with its affiliate Bematech S.A. ("BEMATECH"), entered into the Stock Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), for the sale, to Reason Capital Group LLC., of the totality of the interest held by BEMATECH in Bematech International Corporation ("BIC"), for the amount of USD 5,000,000.00 (five million US Dollars), subject to certain adjustments, according to the terms of the SPA.

BIC is an entity headquartered in the United States, specialized in hardware solutions for the commercial automation in the United States and in Latin America.

The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, in accordance with the SPA.

The sale of BIC, together with the sale of the Brazilian hardware operations by the Company, as per the Material Fact published on May 8, 2019, is in alignment with TOTVS strategic plan to focus the attention of its teams and resources in the software operations.

São Paulo, July 2nd, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

