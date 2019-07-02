Log in
TOTVS SA

TOTVS SA

(TOTS3)
  Report  
News 
News

Totvs : Bematech International Corporation (BIC) Sell - Notice to the Market

0
07/02/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3; "TOTVS"; or "Companhia") hereby informs that, on the date hereof, the Company, together with its affiliate Bematech S.A. ("BEMATECH"), entered into the Stock Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), for the sale, to Reason Capital Group LLC., of the totality of the interest held by BEMATECH in Bematech International Corporation ("BIC"), for the amount of USD 5,000,000.00 (five million US Dollars), subject to certain adjustments, according to the terms of the SPA.

BIC is an entity headquartered in the United States, specialized in hardware solutions for the commercial automation in the United States and in Latin America.

The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, in accordance with the SPA.

The sale of BIC, together with the sale of the Brazilian hardware operations by the Company, as per the Material Fact published on May 8, 2019, is in alignment with TOTVS strategic plan to focus the attention of its teams and resources in the software operations.

São Paulo, July 2nd, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Departamento de Relações com Investidores

Tel.: (11) 2099-7105/7773/7097/7089

e-mail: ri@totvs.com

website: http://ri.totvs.com

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 02:37:01 UTC
