Totvs : Changes in the Board of Directors - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market of the election of Ms. Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley, in accordance with article 150 of Federal Law 6,404/76, as amended, for the position of independent member of the Board of Directors at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, with term of office until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Company. Ms. Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley was elected to replace Mr. Wolney Edirley Gonçalves Betiol, who tendered his resignation on this date.

Ms. Sylvia Wanderley holds a bachelor's degree in social communication and an Executive MBA in administration from COPPEAD-UFRJ, she has over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, having worked for Walmart Brasil, Grupo Pão de Açúcar and Carrefour, where she was Vice President in the areas of Marketing, Sales, Operations and Human Resources. She was also Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at BRF. Currently, she is a member of the board of directors of Sodimac Brasil, a company Falabella Group, and of Mendelics.

The Company thanks Mr. Betiol for his tremendous contribution and dedication during the time he served on the board of directors.

São Paulo, August 9, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Administrative, Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations

Tel.: (11) 2099-7773/7097/7089

ri@totvs.com

http://ri.totvs.com/