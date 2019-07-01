Totvs : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Genesis Asset Managers) - Notic…

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs that received a correspondence from the shareholder GENESIS ASSET MANAGERS, LLP ("Genesis AM") as attached, informing that it reduced its position and presently holds an interest of 0.00% in the Company's capital.

Genesis AM also informed that does not intend to alter the Company´s control or administrative structure and hasn´t entered into any agreement or contract to regulate the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by TOTVS.

São Paulo, July 1st, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

