Totvs : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Genesis Investment Manageme…

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)
TOTVS S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs that received a correspondence from the shareholder GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP. ("Genesis IM"), as attached, informing that it presently holds an interest of 7.53% in the Company's capital.
Genesis IM also informed that does not intend to alter the Company´s control or administrative structure and hasn´t entered into any agreement or contract to regulate the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by TOTVS.
São Paulo, July 1st, 2019
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
