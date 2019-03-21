Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Totvs SA    TOTS3   BRTOTSACNOR8

TOTVS SA

(TOTS3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Totvs : Notice to the Market - Partnership Agreement with Rede

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3, "Company" or "TOTVS") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it signed a Partnership Agreement ("Partnership") with REDECARD S.A. ("Rede", an Itaú Unibanco group company) to market Rede's solutions for the acquisition and prepayment of receivables among TOTVS' SMB (small and midsized businesses) clients.

This partnership represents the start of TOTVS' structuring for its Fintech journey, which is focused on simplifying, expanding and lowering the cost of access for its clients to credit and other financial services.

São Paulo, March 21, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations

Tel.: (11) 2099-7105/7773/7097/7089

ri@totvs.com

http://ri.totvs.com/

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 21:29:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTVS SA
05:30pTOTVS : Notice to the Market - Partnership Agreement with Rede
PU
03/19TOTVS : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Petros) - Notice to the Market
PU
03/01TOTVS : Notice to the Market - Postpone of the Annual and Extraordinary Sha&hell..
PU
01/28TOTVS : Resignation of Executive Officer - Notice to the Market
PU
01/15TOTVS : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Notice to Shareholders
PU
01/02TOTVS SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TOTVS : Payment of Dividends / Interest on Equity - Notice to Shareholders
PU
2018TOTVS : Resignation of Board Member - Notice to the Market
PU
2018TOTVS : Institutional Presentation
PU
2018TOTVS : Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 2 432 M
EBIT 2019 282 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 61,3 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 28,64
P/E ratio 2020 23,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 6 112 M
Chart TOTVS SA
Duration : Period :
Totvs SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTVS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 31,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Herszkowicz Chief Executive Officer
Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino Chairman & President
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Weber George Canova Vice President-Technology, TQTVD & Cloud
Wolney Edirley Gonçalves Betiol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTVS SA35.91%1 606
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.81%124 225
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.44%110 371
ACCENTURE17.91%105 989
VMWARE, INC.34.80%75 768
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.46%67 096
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.