Totvs : Notice to the Market - Partnership Agreement with Rede

TOTVS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3, "Company" or "TOTVS") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it signed a Partnership Agreement ("Partnership") with REDECARD S.A. ("Rede", an Itaú Unibanco group company) to market Rede's solutions for the acquisition and prepayment of receivables among TOTVS' SMB (small and midsized businesses) clients.
This partnership represents the start of TOTVS' structuring for its Fintech journey, which is focused on simplifying, expanding and lowering the cost of access for its clients to credit and other financial services.
São Paulo, March 21, 2019
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião Investor Relations Officer
