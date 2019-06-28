Totvs : Partnership Agreement with Moddo - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3, "Company" or "TOTVS") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it signed a Partnership Agreement ("Partnership") with Moddo, for the release of TOTVS OMS by Moddo, an Order Management System plataform (OMS), offering to TOTVS clients an integrated solution in a new omnichannel reality.
Moddo is a Spanish retail tech company that serves large clients in 15 countries, with more than 5,000 stores using its solutions, meeting the omnichannel needs of more than 20,000 clients per day.
With this partnership, TOTVS takes an important step through its strategy of helping their retail clients in their digital transformation journey and Moddo access the Brazilian territory through TOTVS sales force, covering all the country.
São Paulo, June 28, 2019
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião
Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations
Tel.: (11) 2099-7105/7773/7097/7089
ri@totvs.com
http://ri.totvs.com/
Disclaimer
TOTVS SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 22:07:04 UTC