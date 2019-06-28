Totvs : Partnership Agreement with Moddo - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3, "Company" or "TOTVS") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it signed a Partnership Agreement ("Partnership") with Moddo, for the release of TOTVS OMS by Moddo, an Order Management System plataform (OMS), offering to TOTVS clients an integrated solution in a new omnichannel reality.

Moddo is a Spanish retail tech company that serves large clients in 15 countries, with more than 5,000 stores using its solutions, meeting the omnichannel needs of more than 20,000 clients per day.

With this partnership, TOTVS takes an important step through its strategy of helping their retail clients in their digital transformation journey and Moddo access the Brazilian territory through TOTVS sales force, covering all the country.

São Paulo, June 28, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Investor Relations Officer

