Totvs : Resignation of Executive Officer - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/2002 and article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulations, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date, Maurício Dias Couto submitted his resignation from the position of Consulting Officer to pursue new professional challenges.
From now on, TOTVS Consulting will take part of TOTVS Private division, combining the business consulting expertise with the implementation of TOTVS management solutions.
São Paulo, October 1, 2018
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
TOTVS SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:21:02 UTC