Totvs : Resignation of Executive Officer - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/2002 and article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulations, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date, Maurício Dias Couto submitted his resignation from the position of Consulting Officer to pursue new professional challenges.

From now on, TOTVS Consulting will take part of TOTVS Private division, combining the business consulting expertise with the implementation of TOTVS management solutions.

São Paulo, October 1, 2018

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião Investor Relations Officer