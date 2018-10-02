Log in
TOTVS SA (TOTS3)
Totvs : Resignation of Executive Officer - Notice to the Market

10/02/2018

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/2002 and article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulations, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date, Maurício Dias Couto submitted his resignation from the position of Consulting Officer to pursue new professional challenges.

From now on, TOTVS Consulting will take part of TOTVS Private division, combining the business consulting expertise with the implementation of TOTVS management solutions.

São Paulo, October 1, 2018

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:21:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 2 331 M
EBIT 2018 279 M
Net income 2018 212 M
Debt 2018 141 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 20,93
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 4 158 M
Managers
NameTitle
Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Chairman
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Weber George Canova Vice President-Technology, TQTVD & Cloud
Wolney Edirley Gonçalves Betiol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTVS SA-15.36%1 031
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.44%138 284
ACCENTURE11.18%114 617
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.93%112 939
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.56%65 577
VMWARE, INC.24.53%63 693
