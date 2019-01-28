Totvs : Resignation of Executive Officer - Notice to the Market

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/2002 and article 26 of Novo Mercado Regulations, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date Weber George Canova tendered his resignation as Technology and Cloud Vice-President. Given that, the position occupied by Mr. Weber already reported to the Vice-Presidency of Platforms, occupied by Mr. Gustavo Dutra Bastos, the position of Technology and Cloud Vice-President will be extinct and the Technology and Cloud areas will be under the direct leadership of Mr. Gustavo Dutra Bastos.

The Company is grateful for the contribution and dedication of Mr. Weber throughout his career at TOTVS, wishing him success in his new professional challenges.

São Paulo, January 28, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Investor Relations Officer