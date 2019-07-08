REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 8 July 2019 6PM

TOUAX: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 28 June 2019:

- Number of shares: 10,505

- Cash in the liquidity account: €48,457.38

During the first half of 2019, a total of:

PURCHASE 60,055 shares €298,290.30 601 transactions SALE 62,815 shares €309,976.12 567 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2018, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 13,265

- Cash in the liquidity account: €36,771.56

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

