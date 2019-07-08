Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Touax    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX

(TOUP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/08 11:35:25 am
4.98 EUR   -1.58%
12:01pTOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
GL
06/27TOUAX : 40 million financing signed
GL
06/12TOUAX : New Loan Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOUAX: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                                                        Paris, 8 July 2019 6PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

TOUAX: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 28 June 2019:

-              Number of shares: 10,505
-              Cash in the liquidity account: €48,457.38

During the first half of 2019, a total of:

PURCHASE 60,055 shares €298,290.30 601 transactions
SALE 62,815 shares €309,976.12 567 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2018, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-              Number of TOUAX shares: 13,265
-              Cash in the liquidity account: €36,771.56

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-              Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-              Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

 

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

 

Contacts:

TOUAX                                                                                                         ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI                                                                      Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners                                                                                        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com                                                                                        
www.touax.com                                                                                            Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00                                                                                      

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOUAX
12:01pTOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stock..
GL
06/27TOUAX : 40 million financing signed
GL
06/12TOUAX : New Loan Agreement
GL
06/03TOUAX : availibility of documents for the AGM 24 06 2019
GL
05/15TOUAX : Q1 2019 revenues from activities: +2.5%
GL
03/28TOUAX : 2018 results
AQ
02/22TOUAX : Revenues from activities 2018
GL
02/22TOUAX : Revenues from activities 2018
AQ
01/02TOUAX : press release 2 January 2019 - annual statement of the liquidity contrac..
GL
2018TOUAX : REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES IN THE 3rd QUARTER 2018: +6%
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 158 M
EBIT 2019 10,1 M
Net income 2019 -0,53 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 35,4 M
Chart TOUAX
Duration : Period :
Touax Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50  €
Last Close Price 5,06  €
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Jérôme Bethbèze Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUAX3.69%40
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK10.09%23 895
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD27.72%8 281
HAPAG-LLOYD AG85.49%8 080
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-15.73%3 548
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD47.75%3 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About