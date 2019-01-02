TOUAX : press release 2 January 2019 - annual statement of the liquidity contract

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 2 January 2019 6PM

TOUAX: Annual statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2018:

- Number of shares: 13,265

- Cash in the liquidity account: €36,771.56

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 29 June 2018, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 11,575

- Cash in the liquidity account: €43,463.56.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

