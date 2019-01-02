Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOUAX : press release 2 January 2019 - annual statement of the liquidity contract

01/02/2019 | 06:01pm CET

REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                                                 Paris, 2 January 2019 6PM
YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

TOUAX: Annual statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2018:

-              Number of shares: 13,265
-              Cash in the liquidity account: €36,771.56

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 29 June 2018, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-              Number of TOUAX shares: 11,575
-              Cash in the liquidity account: €43,463.56.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX                                                                                                         ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI                                                                      Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners                                                                                        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com                                                                                        
www.touax.com                                                                                            Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00                                                                                      



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TOUAX via Globenewswire
