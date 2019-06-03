Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Touax    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX

(TOUP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/03 11:13:36 am
4.95 EUR   -1.39%
12:01pTOUAX : availibility of documents for the AGM 24 06 2019
GL
05/15TOUAX : Q1 2019 revenues from activities: +2.5%
GL
03/28TOUAX : 2018 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Touax : availibility of documents for the AGM 24 06 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

REGULATORY INFORMATION                                                                                                         Paris, June 3rd, 2019 6PM

 

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION


TOUAX informs its shareholders that its combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Formasquare La Défense, Tour Atlantique, 1 place de la Pyramide, 92911 La Défense Cedex, France. The official meeting announcement has been published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on May 17, 2019. 

Pursuant to Article 221-1 of the “Règlement général” of the “Autorité des marchés financiers”, information mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is already available to shareholders, in accordance with the applicable French laws and regulations, and under the following conditions:

1. the documents and information included in the aforementioned article are posted on the company’s website (www.touax.com);
2. any shareholder is able to receive or review these documents at the company’s offices, through a request addressed
- either by mail addressed to Mrs. Isabelle SCHWEIZER,
- or by means of electronic telecommunication (by fax: + 33 (0)1 46 96 18 18 or by e-mail at the following address: assembleegenerale@touax.com).

In accordance with the applicable French laws and regulations, the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the company’s website (www.touax.com).


 

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com


 

Contacts:

TOUAX                                                                                                           ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI                                                                         Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners                                                                                           ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com                                                                                          
www.touax.com                                                                                               Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00                                                                                 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOUAX
12:01pTOUAX : availibility of documents for the AGM 24 06 2019
GL
05/15TOUAX : Q1 2019 revenues from activities: +2.5%
GL
03/28TOUAX : 2018 results
AQ
02/22TOUAX : Revenues from activities 2018
AQ
02/22TOUAX : Revenues from activities 2018
GL
01/02TOUAX : press release 2 January 2019 - annual statement of the liquidity contrac..
GL
2018TOUAX : REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES IN THE 3rd QUARTER 2018: +6%
AQ
2018TOUAX : Results - first half of 2018
GL
2018TOUAX SA SGTR CITE SGT CMT TF SLM TA : half-yearly earnings release
2018TOUAX : announces the success of a bond issue
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 158 M
EBIT 2019 10,1 M
Net income 2019 -0,10 M
Debt 2019 183 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 35,2 M
Chart TOUAX
Duration : Period :
Touax Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Jérôme Bethbèze Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUAX2.87%39
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-0.68%21 771
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD18.32%7 653
HAPAG-LLOYD AG28.13%5 634
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-6.77%3 900
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD40.09%3 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About