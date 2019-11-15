Touax: Nine-Month Revenue From Activities: +4.9%

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 15 November 2019 – 5.45 p.m.

NINE-MONTH REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES: +4.9%

Revenue 1 up 1.4% in the third quarter of 2019,

Revenue up 4.9% over the first nine months of the year (+1.5% at constant scope and currency) validating the group’s strategic objectives

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES

Q3 2019 revenue totalled €40.1 million vs. €39.6 million in Q3 2018, an increase of 1.4%.

Over the first nine months of the year, revenue from activities totalled €119.6 million (€115.7 million at constant scope and currency), up 4.9% compared to the same period in 2018.

Revenue from leasing activities amounted to 99.8 million euros (96.8 million euros at constant scope and currency) at 30 September 2019, including a 10% increase in the Leasing Revenue on owned equipment (36.9 million euros). Leasing Revenue from leasing activities stood at 99.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2018.

Sales rose to €19 million (€14.2 million at constant scope and currency), compared to €12.9 million for the first nine months of 2018, thanks to the development of trading activity in new and used containers achieved as part of the normal cycle of activity.

Syndication fees and capital gains not linked to recurring activities came to €0.8 million versus €1.2 million the previous year.

Revenue from activities

(in € thousands) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TOTAL Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 TOTAL Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1) 11,641 12,243 13,008 36,892 11,525 11,171 10,474 33,170 Leasing revenue on managed equipment (1) 16,541 16,038 15,179 47,758 17,467 17,850 19,514 54,831 Ancillary services (2) 4,594 4,876 5,726 15,196 3,474 3,678 4,724 11,876 Total leasing activity 32,776 33,157 33,913 99,846 32,466 32,699 34,712 99,877 Sales of owned equipment (3) 3,271 6,925 4,604 14,800 3,247 4,475 4,284 12,006 Margins on sale of managed equipment (3) 831 1,697 1,625 4,153 310 253 338 901 Total sales of equipment 4,102 8,622 6,229 18,953 3,557 4,728 4,622 12,907 Fees on syndication and other capital gains on disposals (3) 389 449 8 846 323 655 267 1,245 Total revenue from activities 37,267 42,228 40,150 119,645 36,346 38,082 39,601 114,029 (1) The implementation of the new IFRS 16 has no significant impact on the presentation of revenue from activities. Refer to note 1.1 to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statement.



(2) Ancillary services include river barge freight activity and rebilling of expenses related to equipment leasing (transport, repairs).



(3) Sales of Group-owned equipment to end user customers are recognized fully in the Equipment sales line. The margin or capital gain generated is obtained by deducting the purchase cost from sales.



The margin (sale fee) on sales of equipment managed for third parties to end user customers is recognized in the Equipment sales line.



The other capital gains are capital gains not linked to recurring equipment sales.

ANALYSIS OF THE CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

§ Revenue from the Freight Railcars division totalled €43.5 million in the first nine months of 2019, an 8.3% increase from €40.2 million the previous year.

Leasing revenue increased by 10% to €42.7 million over the period, thanks to an increase in leasing prices and in the utilization rate. The utilization rate was underpinned by a robust market and averaged 88.4% in the first nine months of 2019 versus 84.4% the previous year. These increases underscore the improvement in the operating performance of the Railcars division.

Sales of railcars and syndication margins decreased by €0.5 million, attributable to lower volumes over the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2018.

Revenue from the River Barges division came to €9 million compared to €11.5 million in the first nine months of 2018, during which barges were sold for €1 million. Revenue from leasing activity totalled €9 million compared to €9.4 million the previous year and was stable in Europe but down slightly in South America.

division came to €9 million compared to €11.5 million in the first nine months of 2018, during which barges were sold for €1 million. Revenue from leasing activity totalled €9 million compared to €9.4 million the previous year and was stable in Europe but down slightly in South America. Revenue from the Containers division came to €60.9 million at the end of September 2019 compared to €57.1 million in the first nine months of 2018, excluding foreign exchange effects.

Underpinned by investments in its own assets over the past 18 months, revenue from the leasing of Group-owned equipment increased to €5.2 million, an increase of +54% at constant currency, while revenue from investor-owned equipment fell to €37.4 million (€35.2 million at constant currency) compared with €45.8 million the previous year, attributable to the reduction in the fleet under management following sales of used containers as part of the normal cycle of activity and the end of finance lease contracts. Despite a weaker global growth environment, the average utilization rate over the period remained high at 97.5% compared to 98.9% in the first nine months of 2018.

Sales of containers reached €12.4 million at September 30, 2019 compared to €5.8 million over the same period in 2018, up 112.6% (+€5.8 million at constant currency) thanks to buoyant trading activity in new and used containers. Syndication fees were stable at €0.4 million.

§ Revenue from the conserved activity of sales of modular buildings in Africa presented under the “Miscellaneous” line increased by 27.7% over the first nine months of 2019 to €5.7 million.

Revenue from activities

(in € thousands) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TOTAL Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 TOTAL Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1) 8,536 9,240 8,994 26,770 8,749 8,473 7,639 24,861 Leasing revenue on managed equipment (1) 3,422 3,507 3,453 10,382 2,462 2,410 4,169 9,041 Ancillary services (2) 1,437 2,141 1,965 5,543 1,565 1,777 1,584 4,926 Total leasing activity 13,395 14,888 14,412 42,695 12,776 12,660 13,392 38,828 Sales of owned equipment (3) 88 61 677 826 100 789 (229) 660 Total sales of equipment 88 61 677 826 100 789 (229) 660 Fees on syndication 662 25 687 Freight railcars 13,483 14,949 15,089 43,521 12,876 14,111 13,188 40,175 Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1) 1,523 1,650 1,644 4,817 1,833 1,658 1,504 4,995 Ancillary services (2) 1,317 1,243 1,601 4,161 1,196 1,140 2,109 4,445 Total leasing activity 2,840 2,893 3,245 8,978 3,029 2,798 3,613 9,440 Sales of owned equipment (3) 42 42 1,020 1,020 2,040 Total sales of equipment 42 42 1,020 1,020 2,040 River barges 2,882 2,893 3,245 9,020 4,049 2,798 4,633 11,480 Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1) 1,558 1,331 2,356 5,245 901 1,001 1,300 3,202 Leasing revenue on managed equipment (1) 13,119 12,531 11,726 37,376 15,005 15,440 15,345 45,790 Ancillary services (2) 1,818 1,490 2,168 5,476 424 670 835 1,929 Total leasing activity 16,495 15,352 16,250 48,097 16,330 17,111 17,480 50,921 Sales of owned equipment (3) 1,833 3,009 3,416 8,258 1,436 1,809 1,692 4,937 Margins on sales of managed equipment (3) 831 1,697 1,625 4,153 310 253 338 901 Total sales of equipment 2,664 4,706 5,041 12,411 1,746 2,062 2,030 5,838 Fees on syndication 389 (7) 8 390 309 5 9 323 Containers 19,548 20,051 21,299 60,898 18,385 19,178 19,519 57,082 Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1) 24 22 14 60 42 39 31 112 Ancillary services (2) 22 2 (8) 16 289 91 196 576 Total leasing activity 46 24 6 76 331 130 227 688 Sales of owned equipment (3) 1,308 3,855 511 5,674 691 1,877 1,801 4,369 Total sales of equipment 1,308 3,855 511 5,674 691 1,877 1,801 4,369 Other capital gains on disposal (3) 456 456 14 (12) 233 235 Miscellaneous and eliminations 1,354 4,335 517 6,206 1,036 1,995 2,261 5,292 Total revenue from activities 37,267 42,228 40,150 119,645 36,346 38,082 39,601 114,029 (1) The implementation of the new IFRS 16 has no significant impact on the presentation of revenue from activities. Refer to note 1.1 to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statement.



OUTLOOK

The strategic refocusing on the three long-term transport equipment leasing businesses is reaping rewards and business is expected to continue to grow.

European rail freight is now very close to the peak number of tonne-kilometres transported in Europe in 2007. It is expected to continue to increase thanks to development of rail infrastructure, increasing demand for cross-border rail trade, greater use of greener and inter-modal transport solutions, and the development of leasing in the wake of the liberalization of the sector. These positive trends combined with the renewal of the existing fleet should support the Group’s operational improvements.

The European river transport market continues to be underpinned by the increase in the transport of building and biomass materials, which in turn is driving requirements for river barges, whereas current demand is weaker in both North and South America.

Although slowing, global economic growth is expected to be 3.2% in 2020 (latest IMF forecasts), which should continue to support a high utilization rate of the existing container fleet. On the other hand, the Group’s strategy to develop its trading activity in new and used containers and invest in its own assets will have a positive impact on profitability.

UPCOMING EVENTS

28 February 2020: 2019 Revenue from activities

25 March 2020: 2019 annual results – SFAF presentation

27 March 2020: Conference call to present annual results

