Touax: Nine-Month Revenue From Activities: +4.9%

Revenue up 4.9% over the first nine months of the year (+1.5% at constant scope and currency) validating the group’s strategic objectives
ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES
Q3 2019 revenue totalled €40.1 million vs. €39.6 million in Q3 2018, an increase of 1.4%.
Over the first nine months of the year, revenue from activities totalled €119.6 million (€115.7 million at constant scope and currency), up 4.9% compared to the same period in 2018.
Revenue from leasing activities amounted to 99.8 million euros (96.8 million euros at constant scope and currency) at 30 September 2019, including a 10% increase in the Leasing Revenue on owned equipment (36.9 million euros). Leasing Revenue from leasing activities stood at 99.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2018.
Sales rose to €19 million (€14.2 million at constant scope and currency), compared to €12.9 million for the first nine months of 2018, thanks to the development of trading activity in new and used containers achieved as part of the normal cycle of activity.
Syndication fees and capital gains not linked to recurring activities came to €0.8 million versus €1.2 million the previous year.
Revenue from activities (in € thousands)
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
TOTAL
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
TOTAL
Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1)
11,641
12,243
13,008
36,892
11,525
11,171
10,474
33,170
Leasing revenue on managed equipment (1)
16,541
16,038
15,179
47,758
17,467
17,850
19,514
54,831
Ancillary services (2)
4,594
4,876
5,726
15,196
3,474
3,678
4,724
11,876
Total leasing activity
32,776
33,157
33,913
99,846
32,466
32,699
34,712
99,877
Sales of owned equipment (3)
3,271
6,925
4,604
14,800
3,247
4,475
4,284
12,006
Margins on sale of managed equipment (3)
831
1,697
1,625
4,153
310
253
338
901
Total sales of equipment
4,102
8,622
6,229
18,953
3,557
4,728
4,622
12,907
Fees on syndication and other capital gains on disposals (3)
389
449
8
846
323
655
267
1,245
Total revenue from activities
37,267
42,228
40,150
119,645
36,346
38,082
39,601
114,029
(1) The implementation of the new IFRS 16 has no significant impact on the presentation of revenue from activities. Refer to note 1.1 to the condensed consolidated half-year financial statement.
(2) Ancillary services include river barge freight activity and rebilling of expenses related to equipment leasing (transport, repairs).
(3) Sales of Group-owned equipment to end user customers are recognized fully in the Equipment sales line. The margin or capital gain generated is obtained by deducting the purchase cost from sales.
The margin (sale fee) on sales of equipment managed for third parties to end user customers is recognized in the Equipment sales line.
The other capital gains are capital gains not linked to recurring equipment sales.
ANALYSIS OF THE CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION
§ Revenue from the Freight Railcars division totalled €43.5 million in the first nine months of 2019, an 8.3% increase from €40.2 million the previous year.
Leasing revenue increased by 10% to €42.7 million over the period, thanks to an increase in leasing prices and in the utilization rate. The utilization rate was underpinned by a robust market and averaged 88.4% in the first nine months of 2019 versus 84.4% the previous year. These increases underscore the improvement in the operating performance of the Railcars division.
Sales of railcars and syndication margins decreased by €0.5 million, attributable to lower volumes over the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2018.
Revenue from the River Barges division came to €9 million compared to €11.5 million in the first nine months of 2018, during which barges were sold for €1 million. Revenue from leasing activity totalled €9 million compared to €9.4 million the previous year and was stable in Europe but down slightly in South America.
Revenue from the Containers division came to €60.9 million at the end of September 2019 compared to €57.1 million in the first nine months of 2018, excluding foreign exchange effects.
Underpinned by investments in its own assets over the past 18 months, revenue from the leasing of Group-owned equipment increased to €5.2 million, an increase of +54% at constant currency, while revenue from investor-owned equipment fell to €37.4 million (€35.2 million at constant currency) compared with €45.8 million the previous year, attributable to the reduction in the fleet under management following sales of used containers as part of the normal cycle of activity and the end of finance lease contracts. Despite a weaker global growth environment, the average utilization rate over the period remained high at 97.5% compared to 98.9% in the first nine months of 2018.
Sales of containers reached €12.4 million at September 30, 2019 compared to €5.8 million over the same period in 2018, up 112.6% (+€5.8 million at constant currency) thanks to buoyant trading activity in new and used containers. Syndication fees were stable at €0.4 million.
§ Revenue from the conserved activity of sales of modular buildings in Africa presented under the “Miscellaneous” line increased by 27.7% over the first nine months of 2019 to €5.7 million.
Revenue from activities (in € thousands)
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
TOTAL
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
TOTAL
Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1)
8,536
9,240
8,994
26,770
8,749
8,473
7,639
24,861
Leasing revenue on managed equipment (1)
3,422
3,507
3,453
10,382
2,462
2,410
4,169
9,041
Ancillary services (2)
1,437
2,141
1,965
5,543
1,565
1,777
1,584
4,926
Total leasing activity
13,395
14,888
14,412
42,695
12,776
12,660
13,392
38,828
Sales of owned equipment (3)
88
61
677
826
100
789
(229)
660
Total sales of equipment
88
61
677
826
100
789
(229)
660
Fees on syndication
662
25
687
Freight railcars
13,483
14,949
15,089
43,521
12,876
14,111
13,188
40,175
Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1)
1,523
1,650
1,644
4,817
1,833
1,658
1,504
4,995
Ancillary services (2)
1,317
1,243
1,601
4,161
1,196
1,140
2,109
4,445
Total leasing activity
2,840
2,893
3,245
8,978
3,029
2,798
3,613
9,440
Sales of owned equipment (3)
42
42
1,020
1,020
2,040
Total sales of equipment
42
42
1,020
1,020
2,040
River barges
2,882
2,893
3,245
9,020
4,049
2,798
4,633
11,480
Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1)
1,558
1,331
2,356
5,245
901
1,001
1,300
3,202
Leasing revenue on managed equipment (1)
13,119
12,531
11,726
37,376
15,005
15,440
15,345
45,790
Ancillary services (2)
1,818
1,490
2,168
5,476
424
670
835
1,929
Total leasing activity
16,495
15,352
16,250
48,097
16,330
17,111
17,480
50,921
Sales of owned equipment (3)
1,833
3,009
3,416
8,258
1,436
1,809
1,692
4,937
Margins on sales of managed equipment (3)
831
1,697
1,625
4,153
310
253
338
901
Total sales of equipment
2,664
4,706
5,041
12,411
1,746
2,062
2,030
5,838
Fees on syndication
389
(7)
8
390
309
5
9
323
Containers
19,548
20,051
21,299
60,898
18,385
19,178
19,519
57,082
Leasing revenue on owned equipment (1)
24
22
14
60
42
39
31
112
Ancillary services (2)
22
2
(8)
16
289
91
196
576
Total leasing activity
46
24
6
76
331
130
227
688
Sales of owned equipment (3)
1,308
3,855
511
5,674
691
1,877
1,801
4,369
Total sales of equipment
1,308
3,855
511
5,674
691
1,877
1,801
4,369
Other capital gains on disposal (3)
456
456
14
(12)
233
235
Miscellaneous and eliminations
1,354
4,335
517
6,206
1,036
1,995
2,261
5,292
Total revenue from activities
37,267
42,228
40,150
119,645
36,346
38,082
39,601
114,029
OUTLOOK
The strategic refocusing on the three long-term transport equipment leasing businesses is reaping rewards and business is expected to continue to grow.
European rail freight is now very close to the peak number of tonne-kilometres transported in Europe in 2007. It is expected to continue to increase thanks to development of rail infrastructure, increasing demand for cross-border rail trade, greater use of greener and inter-modal transport solutions, and the development of leasing in the wake of the liberalization of the sector. These positive trends combined with the renewal of the existing fleet should support the Group’s operational improvements.
The European river transport market continues to be underpinned by the increase in the transport of building and biomass materials, which in turn is driving requirements for river barges, whereas current demand is weaker in both North and South America.
Although slowing, global economic growth is expected to be 3.2% in 2020 (latest IMF forecasts), which should continue to support a high utilization rate of the existing container fleet. On the other hand, the Group’s strategy to develop its trading activity in new and used containers and invest in its own assets will have a positive impact on profitability.
UPCOMING EVENTS
28 February 2020: 2019 Revenue from activities
25 March 2020: 2019 annual results – SFAF presentation
27 March 2020: Conference call to present annual results
